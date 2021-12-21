New Milan Stadium, Populous’s “Cathedral” will be the new home of Milan and Inter

A new, entirely pedestrianized sports and leisure district is born, with a new public park of 50 thousand square meters of filtering green and totally underground parking lots

Milan, 21 December 2021 – AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano are pleased to announce that the concept presented by the Populous studio, known as “the Cathedral”, has turned out to be the project chosen by the two clubs. In the coming weeks, the details will be finalized to define terms and development of the design of the New Milan Stadium.

The public interest resolution issued by the Municipality of Milan last November provides, in addition to the construction of the new stadium, the reconfiguration of the area where the Meazza currently stands, through the creation in the San Siro area of ​​a district for sports and leisure time, with a new public park of about 50 thousand square meters of filtering greenery, as well as a further significant reduction in ancillary volumes, up to the limit set by the Territory Governance Plan.

The area where the new stadium and the new district will be built will be entirely pedestrianized, with approximately 110 thousand square meters of green areas, 40% of the area. The car parks, which currently represent 27% of the surface of the area, will be completely underground with the absence of surface car parks. Many of the recreational and sporting activities planned, located outdoors or inside redeveloped spaces, will be free or have an agreement with the Municipality.

Following the resolution, the Clubs have accelerated the decision-making process to finalize the choice of Populous and subsequently start the final design, which will require a few months of work with the aim of arriving at a presentation of a complete project in the course of 2022. .

Twenty-one offices on four continents, over 800 employees around the world, unparalleled expertise and extensive experience are guarantees that Populous can carry out world-class sports facilities projects. In fact, the architecture studio has developed more than 3,200 projects in the field of sport over the last 38 years, giving life to real ones

icons, such as Wembley Stadium, the main stadiums that hosted the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympic Games, Emirates Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but also Yankee Stadium in New York, Groupama Stadium of Lyon and the Estadio Da Luz of Lisbon. In 2021, the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, designed by Populous, has reached unprecedented standards of sustainability in this field of architecture, and is destined to be the first arena in the world to be certified as zero emissions by the International Living Future Institute.

The new San Siro will be designed by the Italian headquarters of Populous, in its Milan offices, with the support of the EMEA team in London. A team of professionals with multidisciplinary skills will follow the project which will lead to an increase in opportunities and services for citizens, allowing the urban quality of the neighborhood to be improved.

“The Cathedral” wants to represent a celebratory icon of the artistic heritage of the city. The project is inspired, in fact, by two of the most representative buildings in Milan, the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, and will lead to the creation of a unique and impossible stadium confuse with others in the world.

The project aims to equip Inter and AC Milan with an avant-garde structure for innovation and eco-sustainability. The plant, inserted in an urban green context, will be completely “zero impact” and LEED certified thanks to the best materials and the most recent water and energy saving technologies used and the reduction of noise emissions. The new stadium will also represent an excellence in terms of accessibility and the stadium experience lived by the fans, who will be guaranteed safety and comfort, quality of vision, variety of services and an unparalleled atmosphere and involvement.

AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano confirm their desire to start a project of excellence in Milan, which generates new jobs, improves an important urban area of ​​the city and offers the district a new public park of over 50 thousand square meters of greenery filtering. The project will therefore represent an extraordinary opportunity for relaunch for the City of Milan and for Italian football.

“The New San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world characterized by a strong identity and recognizability. An attractive, accessible and sustainable stadium that will represent a new icon for the city of Milan and will make it possible to support the development of the two clubs by strengthening their competitiveness at international level ”, underlined AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni.

“The New Milan Stadium – stated the Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano Alessandro Antonello – will rise in the center of a very modern, green and liveable area 365 days a year. The birth of a district for sport and leisure, with a new park of 50 thousand square meters of greenery, will allow the San Siro district to become a destination of excellence for sport and entertainment “.

“The Cathedral will become one of the most iconic stadiums in world football. It will be a “home” of international level, modern, tailor-made for the legendary clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano and will constitute the beating heart of a new city district. It will be a stadium that all Milanese will enjoy for generations to come, at the height of the city and able to celebrate its cultural heritage. A stadium in Milan and for Milan “, commented Christopher Lee, Managing Director – EMEA of Populous.