New milestone in the US by assuming the first black woman on the Supreme Court

The United States again wrote a memorable page in its history on Thursday when Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The appointment of this 51-year-old woman by Democratic President Joe Biden means that white men they are no longer a majority in the country’s highest court for the first time in 233 years.

Although his confirmation is a milestone, this will not change the conservative majority of 6 magistrates against 3 with a progressive tone in Court, imposed during the previous command of Republican tycoon Donald Trump (2017-2021)

Court It has been harshly criticized for its latest failureswhich expand the right of civilians to bear arms, eliminate the free right to abortion in the country and limit the power of the government to curb greenhouse gases.

“When Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson took her place in the Supreme Court, our nation takes a historic step toward realizing our highest ideals”, stressed Nancy Pelosi, the head of the Democratic caucus in the (Lower) House of Representatives of Congress, in a statement.

“In the midst of this court’s vicious attack on the health, liberty, and security of Americans, she will be a much-needed force for equality for all before justice“, he expressed.

Jackson takes office by garnering the support of three Senate Republicans during a grueling and at times brutal confirmation process, giving Biden a 53-47 bipartisan approval for his first presidential candidate. Supreme Court.

The appointment presents an opportunity for the Biden administration recover from a series of bad news in recent months, with poll scores leaving the president languishing below 40% amid runaway inflation ahead of midterm elections in November.

Crucially, it has allowed Biden to show black voters that he rescued his faltering 2020 primary campaign. that he can meet them.