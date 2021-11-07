New MINI 2023, first images of the future petrol and EV series

Forget the purity of the Mini R53 and R56 with the N18 unit, because what heralds the introduction of the next generation of the 3-door is a completely revolutionized Mini. We will have to wait until 2023 to find out new MINI Cooper in its classic interpretations. Such because 3 doors, Cooper S, John Cooper Works, later still Cabriolet. It will still be a project with turbo petrol and diesel engines, flanked by the second generation of electric Mini.

The same architecture All will be born on FAAR architecture, as well as the successor to the Countryman suv, in turn with thermal engines and plug-in hybrids. It was said of a purity of the Mini concept now the prerogative of the first and (partially) of the second generation. The excessive increase in size and weight has been contested at the current Mini even more, while recognizing the superior speed performance (read the news of the John Cooper Works restyling). It is certainly a fully premium model, “luxury” in the segment to which it belongs in terms of materials and interiors. That essentiality of returning to the scene has disappeared.

The size decreases The new Mini 2023 will have slightly smaller size, the figure is anticipated by a visually much more compact rear three-quarter when compared to the f56 series. It remains to be better verified whether the front overhang will also have benefited from a reduction. Then, how much will it be able to lighten itself compared to the model on the market? The style imprint of the first camouflaged forklifts introduces very large headlights on the front, where the mirrors are of course temporary. READ ALSO – The car market collapses in October A complete reset is expected in the interior design, where a cantilevered element can be seen in the center of the dashboard. Mini has anticipated a very high possibility of customization, like a canvas to “draw” to your liking.