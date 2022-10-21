New MIR specialty to the Congress against euthanasia

Juan Luis Steegmann, spokesman for Vox in the Congressional Health Commission.

The Congress of Deputies has admitted for processing a Law Proposal presented by the parliamentary group of vox with which you intend to put end to euthanasia application in the National Health System (SNS). The new norm pursues the repeal of the legal framework that was launched in March 2021 to shield this right, with the aim of replacing it with an alternative model in which more weight is given to doctors in the area of Palliative care.

Overcoming the first parliamentary barrier will allow the formation of SAntiago Abascal take his proposal to the plenary, where he has a complicated future due to the majority architecture. The Law of Euthanasia was already backed in its day by a total of 202 upvoteswhich included the parties that make up the Government, their usual parliamentary partners and even center-right forces such as Citizens.

Vox has now presented this new law with the aim of drop all requests for the provision of aid in dying, including even those that are already underway. Among their arguments, they have placed the role of the physician himself. Its objective is that “The patient cannot impose on the doctor a decision contrary to the criteria of the latter and, particularly, that of dying”, according to the project.

His new proposal is based on a model that provides Comprehensive care for chronic patients for the “control of symptoms, especially pain, as well as the approach of psychological, social and spiritual problems”. The group has stressed that this modality can be applied both in hospitals and in the homes of the sick.



Palliative Care Specialty in the SNS

In its counterproposal, the parliamentary group has emphasized the need to strengthen the area of ​​Palliative Care with the creation of a own medical specialty which should enter into force within a maximum period of six months if the law is finally approved. While additionally, the Ministry of Health would have to take charge of the creation of units “sufficiently endowed” in the SNS as a whole.

“It aims to universalize and guarantee the The right of everyone to receive the necessary and adequate careand that these can be facilitated both in primary care and in hospital”, recognizes the Non-Law Proposal.

At the same time, Vox has also influenced the commitment to incorporate Palliative Care into medicine curricular programs and the rest of the degrees linked to Health Sciences. As well as establish a continuing Education throughout the professional career so that professionals can receive new content.

In addition, the formation of Abascal also intends to force the Ministry of Health to take to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS) a Palliative Care Strategy that it be in force for the next four years and that it serve as an instrument for the “promotion, development and coordination of the mandates established in this law.” In parallel, it would an annual report with the number of requests and the conditions in which patients have presented them, both in private and public health.