new model usable from February 4th with some extensions

Everything is ready to be able to exercise the option, which, as established by the Budget law, was extended until 2024, for the sale tax bonuses relating to deductions for construction works or to request the contribution in the form of a discount on the invoice.

In fact, the Revenue Agency, with the provision of 3 February 2022, approved the template (and related instructions) updated to the latest provisions issued between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

In fact, after the anti-fraud decree (Legislative Decree No. 157/2021, transfused into the Budget Law), which provided for stringent obligations to affix the compliance and certification visa for almost all the bonus hypotheses, the Legislator has established new and even more stringent limits on the circulation of credits deriving from bonuses with the Sostegni ter decree (Legislative Decree no. 4/2022), which, in fact, can be sold only once.

The need to adapt to the new rules has led, on the one hand, to the Suspension for a few days of the communications transmission channel for the exercise of the option, on the other hand, the preparation of a new model.

This has led to the need to move the deadline for the transmission of data relating to 2021 expenses, from March 16 to April 7 2022.

It should also be noted that the Sostegni ter decree introduced a discipline transitory providing that the receivables that as of February 7, 2022 were previously subject to assignment or discount on the invoice can only be the subject of a further assignment to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

Translated, it means that if by 7 February 2022 the communication of assignment or discount will be made on the invoice, it will be possible to make a further assignment of the credit.

However, it should be noted that this term will certainly come moved to February 17th, as stated in a FAQ published in conjunction with the new provision which anticipates the content of a subsequent incoming provision.

In the FAQ it is clarified that the transitional regulation operates in relation to the assigned credits for which – prior to the date of 7 February 2022 (or, 17 February) – the relative communication was validly transmitted to the Revenue Agency, regardless of the number of sales occurred before that date.

Therefore, the taxpayers will have time until February 16 2022 to send the communication and take advantage of the aforementioned transitional discipline.

So let’s try to identify the main aspects to keep in mind when compiling and transmitting the communication, as envisaged in the new provision.

What options can be exercised

The option, as described below, affects the deductions due for building renovation, recovery or restoration of the facade of buildings, energy requalification, reduction of seismic risk, installation of solar photovoltaic systems and infrastructures for charging electric vehicles, as well as for the so-called “Superbonus”.

In summary, for these facilitated interventions, it is possible to opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due:

a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the amount due, up to a maximum amount equal to the amount itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due;

b) for the assignment of a credit tax of equal amounts to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, without the right of subsequent transfer.

The option can be exercised in relation to each state of progress of the works.

For the interventions that fall under the Superbonus, the progress of the works cannot be more than two for each overall intervention and each state of progress must refer to at least 30% of the same intervention.

Furthermore:

– the option relating to the sale (letter b above), can also be exercised egr the remaining unused installments deductions related to expenses incurred in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025;

– the option refers to all remaining installments and is irrevocable.

It should be noted that the provision incorporates some innovations of the Budget law including the exemption, from 1 January 2022, of the visa and certification requirement for works not exceeding 10,000 euros and those in free construction.

Methods and timing for sending the communication

The exercise of the option, both for the interventions carried out on the real estate units, and for the interventions carried out on the common parts of the buildings, must be communicated to the Revenue Agency using the model approved with the provision under discussion called “Communication of option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns “, usable from 4 February 2022.

Generally speaking, not the terms change to send the communication: it must be sent by March 16 of the year following that in which the expenses giving the right to the deduction were incurred.

In the event of residual installments not taken from the deductions relating to expenses incurred in the years 2020-2025, it must be sent by March 16 of the year of expiry of the ordinary deadline for submitting the tax return in which the first installment sold should have been indicated. used in deduction.

However, it should be noted that, in order to allow taxpayers and intermediaries to have a longer period of time to transmit the communications of the options, for expenses incurred in 2021, as well as for the residual installments not used of the deductions relating to the expenses incurred in 2020, the communication must be sent by 7 April 2022.

Also confirmed the different operating modes to be followed for sending the communication depending on whether it is interventions on real estate units (by the beneficiary of the deduction, also through authorized intermediaries or by the issuer of the compliance visa) or on common parts of buildings (to by the condominium administrator or by the person who issues the compliance visa).

For details, please refer to the reading of the provision.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved