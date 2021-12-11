new modes, playlists and challenges arrive next week – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite will get several very interesting news for the multiplayer section with a big one update scheduled for next week, or Tuesday December 14, 2021, including an update to the playlist with new modes, new challenges and various other interesting things.

343 Industries’ work continues on the multiplayer front of Halo Infinite, therefore: a few days after the release of the single player campaign, the game will get a substantial update for the free-to-play section already active from mid-November, with a series of introductions for the happiness of the community, which in this way sees some particularly awaited modalities return.

More than new modes, these are in fact rather historical returns: as reported by 343 Industries on Reddit, on December 14 additional game options will be included in the playlist for Halo Infinite, in particular Slayer, Fiesta, FFA (Free For All) and Tactical Slayer (SWAT), all added through the update scheduled for next Tuesday.

In the projects of 343 Industries there is the introduction of a playlist extended for Slayer that includes several variants of the mode in question, with several variants that will be added later, given the impossibility of introducing everything in this update.

The update also includes adjustments and changes to the challenges, with the removal of some of these considered excessively frustrating and reducing the requirements imposed on others, in order to make these commitments less stressful for gamers, as well as adding other new challenges specifically related to upcoming playlists.

Among these novelties to the challenges, 343 Industries points out the presence of a particular category which is based on theaccumulation of points on the part of the player, considered a first step towards a transition of the challenge system towards rewards related more to specific performance in battle.

More information is expected to arrive on Halo Waypoint in the coming days, as well as details on other new features planned for the game. In the meantime, we have seen that Halo Infinite is the Players’ Voice winner of The Game Awards 2021.