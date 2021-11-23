New Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello 2022

The sporty character of the V100 Mandello is based not only on the performance of the new engine, but also on the qualities of a compact and manageable chassis: the merit must also be ascribed to the steel tube frame, which boasts a wheelbase of 1,486 mm. The choice of the single variable section aluminum handlebar is in line with the philosophy of the model. Moto Guzzi technology intervenes to increase comfort and protection from the air, with the first adoption of an adaptive aerodynamics system that automatically adjusts the position of the deflectors on the sides of the 17.5-liter tank depending on speed. and the selected Riding Mode. The fully raised aerodynamic appendages reduce the pressure from the air to the rider by 22%, bringing the V100 Mandello closer to the protection from the air granted by the more voluminous and less sporty tourers, also thanks to the protection offered by the electrically height-adjustable windshield.

This system is part of a first-rate electronic equipment that includes the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator for a fine management of performance and consumption, the Marelli 11MP control unit, the 6-axis inertial platform able to better manage electronic controls, cruise control, and Cornering ABS to guarantee active safety when braking when cornering.

There are four Riding Modes available: Travel, Sport, Rain and Road, each of which manages 3 different engine maps, 4 levels of traction control, 3 levels of engine brake and (in the version that includes them as standard) also the calibration of the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, capable of automatically adapting the hydraulics instant by instant to the type of driving adopted and the asphalt conditions to always have the best behavior in any situation.

Also standard are the 5-inch color TFT instrumentation, the full LED lighting system with DRL and the “bending lights” system with the pair of additional headlights in the parabolas that illuminate the inside of the curve, increasing visibility when cornering.