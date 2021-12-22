new movies and details on development, objects and endgame – Nerd4.life

With a long post on the official Blizzard website, the team of Diablo 4 spoke of progress in development of the expected GDR action and some unveiled details on endgame and legendary items. For the occasion, new videos taken from the pre-alpha version have been released, collected in the video above.

In Diablo 4 we will see the return of the posted which increase skill levels. i Characters increase their power by assigning skill points and using items, and finding items that increase them further speeds up this process. Additionally, when the player equips an item with one of these affixes regarding a skill they do not yet possess, they will have access to that skill.

Blizzard developers say they have listened to player feedback regarding the legendary items and have made changes accordingly. These elements will still play a major role in optimizing character builds, however in Diablo 4 their powers will appear in different types of items. For example, Martial Arts (which boosts the Barbarian’s kick ability) can be found in torso guards, helmets and rings, so you don’t have to go hunting for a specific item to get it.

Not only that, the powers of objects can be transferred from one object to another, thanks to theOccultist. It is an NPC who can extract a legendary power from one object (however destroying it) which he can then implant in another, overwriting the one already present. The extracted power is incorporated into an essence, which if you want you can also keep it waiting to find an ideal object. However, this process is not valid for unique objects, since, in fact, there is only one example.

Still remaining on the subject of build and endgame, once players have reached level 50 they will unlock the Scoreboard of Excellence, that is, as the name suggests, a board from which you can unlock a series of benefits to enhance your character by activating the various tiles, you will see an example in the image below. It starts from the center of the board, gradually moving towards the external borders, with the possibility of reaching connection blocks, thanks to which a new Board of Excellence can be connected. It is a system, on paper, rather intuitive and flexible, but at the same time also very deep since the possible configurations for the character are practically unlimited.

Diablo 4, an example of a Scoreboard of Excellence

In movie at the beginning of the news you will be able to admire new sequences taken from the pre-alpha version of Diablo 4 in which the team shows us the progress in the development of animations, lights and various graphic effects. The post published by Blizzard is really very long and exhaustive and includes many background and details, you can find it at this address.

Diablo 4 is in development for PC and PlayStation and Xbox platforms. At the moment the game does not have a launch window, but according to what Blizzard has declared it may not arrive before 2023.