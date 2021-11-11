new movies have been postponed!

Paramount has postponed the release of the latest films in the Transformers and Star Trek franchises

Paramount has announced its upcoming films from the celebrated franchises Transformers And Star Trek have been postponed. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a prequel to the sci-fi action franchise, was postponed for one year. It was supposed to hit theaters on June 24, 2022, but will now hit the big screen on June 9, 2023. The next film Star Trek – still without official title – should have arrived on 9 June 2023, but it was postponed to December 22, 2023.

The next chapter of Transformers is currently slated to hit theaters on the same day as a Sony-Marvel blockbuster (as of yet untitled). Star Trek will be released in theaters together with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron by Disney, the spin-off directed by Patty Jenkins set in a galaxy far, far away. At Christmas 2023 there will be a battle between stellar franchises at the box office!

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are the protagonists of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). The film is set in 1994, but more specific plot details are not known at the moment. Transformers, based on the Hasbro toy line, has been hugely commercially successful thanks to Paramount. The first film in the series debuted in 2007, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. Several sequels and a spin-off followed: Revenge of the Fallen of 2009 Dark of the Moon of 2011, Age of Extinction of 2014, The Last Night of 2017 and Bumblebee of 2018.

Even less is known about the next installment of Star Trek, including who will star in the film. The director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman, is handling production, while Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires are rewriting the script, based on the story by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.