Despite the waning passion for superhero adventures, Disney & Co. sadly still have a few movies in their pipeline. Desire Miracle (November 10) Be nice? Who’s to say? Carol Danvers entangles her powers with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (New Movies to Watch in November)

Another big franchise is coming to the big screen this month The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (November 17). This prequel to the original series is the origin story of the famous villain Coriolanus Snow. This is a rare series made for young adults that has sharp things to say about war, media, and morality. The film is more successful even without Jennifer Lawrence.

napoleon

Although it’s mostly hit or miss as a director these days, Ridley Scott has struck an epic napoleon (Nov. 22), which promises to be one of the most interesting Oscar contenders of the late season. Joaquin Phoenix stars as the infamous French military leader in a film that follows Napoleon’s rise to power as seen through the lens of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).

Priscilla

Two films that premiered at the Festival du nouveau cinema are hitting theaters this month. Sofia Coppola’s highly anticipated response to last year elvis, Priscilla (November 3), told from the POV of his teenage wife, stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi (read our review here). FNC’s opening film, taste of things (November 10), tells the tender and tender story of two people bound by a shared love of cooking. Starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel, this is a gentle and mouth-watering film (read our review here).

Dream Scenario (New Movies to Watch in November)

For something more hip and youthful, check out dream scenario (November 17), the latest A24 film starring Nicolas Cage as a bored professor who begins appearing in the dreams of people around the world. The film was partly shot in Montreal (read our review here). Also this month, the highly anticipated follow-up to Emerald Fennell’s feature debut, promising young womanes saltburn (November 17). Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi clash in this classy take on an Oxford student who finds himself drawn into the world of an attractive and elite classmate.

saltburn

For something the whole family can enjoy, two animated movies hit the big screen this month. Returns to the big screen with the popular film series Trolls trolls band together (November 17) with new music from N*Sync. Desire (November 22) is an upcoming original animated musical fantasy set that will be released to help celebrate Disney Corp.’s 100th anniversary.

For something that may also have some family sentiment, Taika Waititi’s first directorial effort after Marvel is a “based on a true story” film win next goal (November 17). Michael Fassbender plays Dutch coach Thomas Rongen, who tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into a winner (read our review here).

win next goal

we do have women quiz (3 November). Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star in this R-rated comedy about a game show addict and her estranged sister who team up to help pay off their mother’s gambling debts.

Although Canadian Thanksgiving is a long time ago, if you’re looking for something thrilling this holiday season, gross-out master Eli Roth is back thank you (November 17). Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae star in this horror thriller that follows the Black Friday riots in tragedy and a mysterious killer terrorizing Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Thanksgiving (New Movies to Watch in November)

For a few can-cons, see dope is death (November 9), a documentary on how Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s stepfather, teamed up with the Black Panthers and the Young Lords to create the first acupuncture detoxification program in America in 1973, combining community health with radical politics. The Canadian material is an adaptation of Kim Thuy’s beloved and critically acclaimed novel Are you, Are you (November 27) tells the story of the arduous journey of a wealthy family fleeing Vietnam before landing in Quebec.

There are also two major festivals falling in Montreal this month. The French film festival Cinemania runs from 1 to 12 November, followed by RIDM, one of the best documentary festivals in the world, from 15 to 26 November.

This article was originally published in the November 2023 issue of Cult MTL. See Montreal cinema showtimes here.

