new multiplayer modes revealed by a leak – Nerd4.life

new multiplayer modes revealed by a leak

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite over time it will be enriched with new content, including new activities. As for the latter, a Reddit user apparently has discovered well 14 multiplayer modes that could arrive in the near future.

A deep throat tip? The discoveries of a dataminer? No, in this case the indiscretion comes directly from the multiplayer beta of the 343 Industries shooter. Redditor u / WideckedSoldier991 started Halo Infinite while he was offline, with the procedure explained in the same thread linked above, which allowed him to browse the available modes, including some not yet present in the game and therefore they may arrive in the near future. Here is the list:

  • Arena: Attrition
  • Arena: Attrition Dodgeball
  • Arena: Elimination
  • Fiesta: Attrition
  • Fiesta: CTF
  • Fiesta: One Flag CTF
  • Fiesta: Strongholds
  • Ranked: Elimination
  • Ranked: One Flag
  • Tactical: Slayer
  • Tactical: Slayer Commandos
  • Tactical: Slayer Manglers
  • Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks
  • Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

Halo Infinite, some of the visible multiplayer modes turn on to offline play

Some of the modes listed above could arrive during the month of December, as 343 Industries has promised the arrival of new playlists, including Tactical Slayer and the return of Fiesta, by the end of 2021. Others could debut in the months. subsequent or not arrive at all, since it could be a provisional list with some “placeholder” methods. To find out, we just have to wait.

Staying on the subject, the reviews of the Halo Infinite campaign are online from today, if you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review.

