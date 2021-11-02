new mysteries revealed about the red spot

New mysteries revealed about Jupiter’s iconic ‘red spot’. The Great Red Spot of Jupiter is in fact an anticyclonic storm with a ‘contained’ depth and the new results of the planet’s gravity measurements have been obtained by NASA’s Juno probe and reveal, in a study published in Science, that the great red spot of Jupiter, while very large, is not as deep as it was imagined. This discovery could explain the reasons for its evolution and perhaps its possible disappearance.

“The results of our study attest to a mass of the storm equal to about half of the entire Earth’s atmosphere and a little less than that of all the water of the Mediterranean Sea, and represent the Great Red Spot as an object very similar to a very large disk (its smaller size is approximately equal to the diameter of the Earth) but rather thin, with characteristics reminiscent of those of the greatest terrestrial storms “explains Daniele Durante from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of the Sapienza University of Rome.

Wisdom researchers recall that Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, with an equatorial radius of 71,492 km, and it is mainly composed of hydrogen and helium and for this reason it is called a “gas giant”. Perhaps the most iconic feature of the planet is the Great Red Spot, an anticyclonic storm probably discovered by Giandomenico Cassini in 1665. Today this resembles an oval approximately 16,000 x 12,000 km in size, making it the largest storm in the solar system. , albeit in the last 100 years, for reasons still unknown, it has reduced considerably. The Great Red Spot still carries with it many questions: one of these concerns the depth with which this storm sinks into Jupiter.

The Juno probe, created by NASA with an important Italian contribution, answered this as well as other questions about the size of the nucleus. During two close flyovers of Jupiter (February and July 2019), NASA’s Juno mission (in orbit around Jupiter since July 5, 2016 to study the formation mechanisms, internal structure, magnetosphere and atmosphere of the gas giant) first observed the Great Red Spot closely. Since the interior of the planet is not directly observable, accurate measurements of the gravitational field are used to understand its innermost structure, which is an expression of the distribution of mass within the planet.



Measurements of the planet’s gravitational field had shown that strong east-west winds (with speeds of up to 360 km / h), visible

tracing the motion of the clouds, they go to a depth of about 3000 km. Today, a new research, funded in part by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and coordinated by Marzia Parisi, former PhD student at Sapienza, now post-doc at the California Institute of Technology / Jet Propulsion Laboratory, together with an international group to which they belong Daniele Durante and Luciano Iess of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of Sapienza, shows how instead the winds of the Great Red Machine have a rather limited vertical penetration depth, equal to about 300 km, much lower than that of the winds that blow in the visible bands of the planet.

The results of the work were published in the journal Science. With a very eccentric orbit, the Juno probe was able to get very close to the gas giant, up to 4-5,000 km above the clouds: at these distances it is possible to have a high sensitivity to the gravitational acceleration exerted mainly by the structures of the atmosphere of the planet. The spacecraft used the KaT radioscience instrument – Ka-Band Translator, created by Thales Alenia Space-I and funded by the Italian Space Agency – the heart of the experiment that made it possible to determine the vertical extension of the Great Red Spot.

The Great Red Spot has imperceptibly disrupted Juno’s orbit, but the extreme accuracy of the measurement (up to 0.01 mm / s) made it possible to capture the very weak gravitational signal and thus to estimate the depth at about 300 km.

“The measures of Juno – concludes Luciano Iess of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering of the Sapienza University of Rome – they provided the third dimension to that phenomenon of Jupiter’s atmosphere that has attracted the attention of many of us, as well as that of astronomers for more than three hundred years, showing that it is certainly a very extensive superficial storm, but very shallow. This new measure will help to understand its nature, its evolution and, perhaps, its possible disappearance “.