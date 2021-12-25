New Naples logo, the idea of ​​two Maddolonesi that De Laurentiis likes

Aurelio De Laurentiis in one of his latest releases, in addition to mentioning a TV series on the history of Naples, he also spoke of the modification of the Neapolitan club’s logo, as has already happened for two Italian big names, Juventus and Inter. The blue patron would like to bring back the “Courier of the Sun“, The rampant horse that was the logo of AC Napoli founded by Giorgio Ascarelli in 1926. Only later was it replaced by the current“ pacifier ”, after a disastrous championship, the first played by the Neapolitans in the top flight.

The proposal of the new logo, as reported by the GiornaleNews website, was immediately caught by theTako Studio agency, founded by the Maddalonese Domenico Piccolo and Pietro Pascarella, great Napoli fans. Initially starting with another company, three years ago the young Calatini decided to set up their own business, immediately enjoying great success in terms of advertising. The logo created by Piccolo and Pascarella takes up the minimalist style, already used by the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri, also to recall the Asian market.

The meaning of the Tako Studio logo: An N that takes up the style of the banners of the blue ultras and that, stylized at the same time, takes on the shape of a horse. “We don’t want donkeys, but since its Greek origins, Naples has had the Sun Courser as a millennial symbol”. It is a mythical horse, whose bronze statue dominated piazza Sisto Riario Sforza, the square that intersects with the well-known via Duomo and via Tribunali. According to legend, it is there that the Temple of Apollo stood, in front of which this monumental bronze horse stood. It soon became the symbol par excellence of the irreducibility of the Neapolitan people and was thought to have been created by the Latin poet Virgil.