New Nissan Micra, Fiat will not be happy to see it: that’s when it will come out

Yet another restyling of one of the most popular Japanese cars in Italy. The Nissan Micra is ready to change clothes and for a change, it will also be powered by an electric motor.

There Nissan Micra it is one of those eternal utilitarians, a bit like the Italian Fiat 500: perhaps, comes from this the similarity between the new Japanese project and a car of the Italian brand? But let’s go in order, let’s start from the very beginning. It was 1982 when the very first generation of the small car, angular and baptized K10, entered the Japanese market. A year later, here it is arriving in Europe.

Very few people remember this first version of the car, which appears unrecognizable when compared to the modern Japanese car. At the moment, the fourth generation (or K14) is still in production, on sale since 2017. But things could change quickly, also due to the gradual transition to electric.

Last year, Nissan introduced the Micra K14 LPG, a less polluting model and above all with lower consumption: but still not enough for the Japanese house, which with a short teaser characterized by a see-through, presented what according to all the journalists of the automotive sector is the heir of our small car.

Nissan Micra, a familiar profile

The Nissan Micra that can be seen in the teaser has a line that is really familiar to that of the Fiat 500X. Of course, this is not a plagiarism, far from thinking it, but the similarity between the Micra of the future and the Italian car, the extra large version of the flagship subcompact of the Turin group, is curious. Seeing is believing.

The similarity is strong, what do you think? At least in profile. However, we can foresee that the front of the car will undergo a restyling that does not completely distort the curved line of the little Japanese. The project was born as a consortium with Mistubishi And Renault, all ready to propose an electric vehicle using this new platform.

The car will be fully electric and – hopefully and if the rumors are true – we won’t see it before 2024, even though Nissan has been keen to show its teeth to rivals anyway, sending the message that the brand is on the piece. and is ready to face the changes that we will probably see sooner than we expect on the market.

In the meantime, we have a dream: when our K14 retires in a few years, we want – indeed, we expect – a nice sports version, a fourth generation Micra R capable of dealing with modern supercars! It would be a wonderful trading move …