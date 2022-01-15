New Nissan Z: debut on the market recalling the legendary Fairlady version

At Tokyo Auto Salon the spotlight is on the Nissan Firlady Z Customized Proto, a special edition based on the new Z, which premiered last summer. It pays homage to a very rare special series from the past, the 1970 Z432R, based on the Datsun 240Z, a model priced at around one million dollars. The Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto recalls the ancestor in the front grille divided into two levels, in the orange color of the bodywork, as in the black finishes present on the hood, front splitter, roof and oversized spoiler. The aesthetic characterization is completed by the black alloy wheels which incorporate orange brake calipers. The debut of the Special Edition at the Asian Motor Show coincides with the opening of orders for the Z in Japan, offered at a starting price that corresponds to approximately 54,500 euros.

New Nissan Z: the characteristics

Nissan has not disclosed technical data on the Firlady Z Customized Proto, which therefore shares all the mechanical fundamentals of the new Nissan Z. The engine is the V6 3.0 biturbo petrol 405 Hp and 475 Nm, combined with the six-speed manual gearbox or the automatic one. nine reports. Due to emissions regulations, we will not see it in Europe, because it is an old-fashioned sports car, not electrified. It boasts 68 hp more than the 370Z it replaces, unloaded on the rear-wheel drive as a must for a pure and pure sports car that respects tradition. As standard, it is equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, with carbon fiber drive shaft and the electronics that incorporate a “rev-matching” function, that is, it automatically brings the engine rpm to the optimum level for the gear being engaged. climbing. The current version of the noble art of the toe-heel. Compared to the current 370Z, the engineers have applied numerous refinements to the chassis, steering and suspension. Electric steering and wider front wheels improved cornering performance by 13%. To have it in Europe, however, one has to face the burden of importing, which is a pity.