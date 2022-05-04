New non-invasive respiratory therapies

XXVII Congress of the Madrid Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery.

This Wednesday the symposium organized by Oximesa Nippon Gases at the XXVII Congress of the Madrid Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Neumomadrid), which is taking place on May 3-5 in Madrid.

In the words of Salvador Diaz LobatoMedical Director of Oximesa and Nippon Gases Healthcare and moderator of the symposium, the non-invasive respiratory therapies they have revolutionized the management of patients with both acute and chronic respiratory failure and their scope of action ranges from intensive care units to the home. They are essential for managing emergency room patients, intermediate respiratory care units (Ucri) and hospitalization wards and constitute the essence of home mechanical ventilation programs in patients who cannot do without them. “A luxury to have in this symposium the participation of two renowned speakers to reveal the secrets of the Noninvasive mechanical ventilation and the high flow therapy”, says Diaz Lobato.

The modern non-invasive mechanical ventilationthe first topic addressed at the symposium, was introduced at the end of the 1980s and in its 32-year history has demonstrated its ability to modify not only the expectations of patients with respiratory failure of all ages, but has also conditioned the organization of hospital services, emphasizing the need to provide some quality respiratory care and dignifying the respiratory patient. Recently, the importance of adequate patient monitoring has been brought to the fore, with different approaches to monitoring non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

Among them we can mention the studies of ventilatory polygraphy, the reading of the fans’ built-in software or telemonitoring. But medicine does not stop advancing and Javier Sayas Catalanan eminent pulmonologist expert in non-invasive respiratory therapies at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, explained in his presentation the pros and cons of new monitoring techniques such as diaphragmatic ultrasound or the interpretation of thoraco-abdominal bands, opening the future to more effective ways of monitoring patients that make it possible to obtain better clinical results.

High flow therapy, a new non-invasive solution

On the other hand, Jose Miguel Alonso Inigospecialist in anesthesiology and resuscitation of the La Fe University Hospital and expert in non-invasive respiratory therapies, has carried out his speech on high-flow therapy. High flow is the youngest therapy within non-invasive respiratory therapies, with only a little over 10 years of experience. Its simplicity, broad spectrum of action and efficacy, together with better tolerance and comfort by patients, have positioned it as the treatment of choice in patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, and there is already some evidence on its role in acute hypercapnic patients. and in chronic patients. We begin to talk about its role as long-term home therapy.

Being two approximations completely different, many are the similarities between the Noninvasive mechanical ventilation and high flow therapy and what better tool to investigate these aspects than the mechanical ventilation equation of motion. Alonso has shown us this reality by visiting the backstage of high flow therapy and the impact of its mechanisms of action on the elements of the equation. “Only by knowing how a therapy works can we get the best performance out of it for the benefit of our patients,” says Alonso.

At the end of the symposium, many of the participants present agreed on the need for detailed training in non-invasive respiratory therapies, in line with the content and quality of the information presented during the session.