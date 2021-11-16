New non-repayable aid for those with a VAT number: the “race” starts

The race for 4.4 billion euros of new non-repayable contributions is about to begin: a new measure for VAT numbers, which will be able to access them based on the financial statements and data of the tax returns and no longer only on the drop in turnover. Why rush? Simple, since the Revenue Agency opens the platform to send requests, the holders of VAT numbers will only have 30 days to secure the contribution. The finances allocated in the Sostegni bis decree must in fact be consumed by the end of the year.

Non-repayable grants: rules and requirements

The rules for accessing the contributions have been clarified by the decree signed last week: the document sets at least 30% the percentage that VAT numbers must have registered during 2020 as a decrease in profits or as an increase in losses compared to the values ​​recorded in 2019 to get the money. It is foreseeable that there will be a lot of requests, which is why the Ministry of Economy has studied a tiered system to calculate the contribution due to each applicant:

30% for companies and professionals who have revenues or fees of up to 100 thousand euros,

20% for those between 100 thousand and 400 thousand euros,

15% between 400 thousand and 1 million euros,

10% between one million and 5 million,

5% for larger VAT numbers between 5 and 10 million euros.

The values ​​of revenues and fees to be taken as a reference to define the bracket and the relevant rate are those reported in the 2019 tax year returns, as required by the Sostegni bis Decree.

Amount, limit and calculations

The maximum limit as regards the amount of the contribution is 150 thousand euros. For the calculation of the amount, not only will the decrease in profits (or the loss of income of 30%) be taken into account, but also other non-repayable grants received in the past. As clarified by the text of the measure, the contribution is not due ” if the total amount of the contributions, already recognized by the Revenue, is equal to or greater than the difference between the economic result for the year of the 2020 tax period and that relating to the tax 2019 ”.

But the stakes did not end there. Access to funds is linked to the obligation to submit an income tax return. In fact, applicants must have submitted the Income form relating to 2020 by 30 September last, and the declaration relating to the tax year 2019. At this point, it is only necessary to wait for the Revenue Agency to make the platform operational. request non-repayable contributions, then the assault will start.