New non-repayable contributions 2022. Here is who can apply

Here are the news that many were waiting for on non-repayable contributions. Definitely a concrete help and that can create new realities of value.

So it is necessary to understand who can benefit from them and how much they are actually worth. First of all, it must be specified that the catering sector since the beginning of the covid pandemic has been one of those most affected by the terrible virus. It was exhausting over the months and years, figuring out when the restaurants were closed, when they opened, how they could be accessed. A real massacre for this delicate sector. Therefore, in this sense we understand the non-repayable grants destined for this sector. But as we will see, they are not the only ones. For the restaurant world there are 100 million euros of non-repayable contributions for those who have registered a 15% decrease in turnover compared to the previous year. We are talking about the world of catering in general, therefore canteens and catering services are not excluded. The sum that will be due to each one will be € 10,000. However, if the demands were to exceed the government’s expectations, that sum could also go down.

Reality to be strongly supported

The Revenue Agency will clarify the instructions for applying. But equally important is the non-repayable fund for female entrepreneurship. This is a non-repayable grant for a long series of companies, associations, cooperatives that see women participate at least at 60%. But obviously female sole proprietorships can also be included. Non-repayable grants for female entrepreneurs are particularly generous because they are worth up to € 400,000 for companies already operating and up to a ceiling of € 250,000 for companies that are going to be created.

It is the Invitalia platform that allows applications to be forwarded and also contains all the relevant information.

This contribution has a strong vocation for the creation of new female realities.