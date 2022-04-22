New notes of Project 23 for April and some of May

2022-04-22 / Gladys Ramos Leal







Photos: Internet

Havana, Cuba.- Between this Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 25, Room 3 of the Infanta Multicinema and the Enguayabera Complex will be presenting the documentary dancing-queenfrom Sweden and recently released.

the scourge, from Argentina, goes to Cine Riviera until the 24th of this month, with awards at the Mar del Plata Festival for best film. Kiran Sharbis stars in this drama by becoming a social worker who must put aside her own problems by discovering administrative gaps in her environment.

La Rampa screens the French horror film until the 25th Teddy, awarded at the Sitges Festival by specialized critics. A masseur is apparently attacked by a wolf and begins to feel strange effects on his behavior.

With The practitioner the central Yara cinema will cover the sessions from April 27 to May 1. It is a Spanish thriller starring the heartthrob Mario Casas, directed by Carles Torras, where a health emergency technician becomes obsessed with the idea that his partner is cheating on him. It can also be seen in Acapulco and room 1 of the Infanta Multicine.

The award-winning British thriller Tenet During those days, it moved to Room 2 of the Multisala. Its plot takes the protagonists Robert Pattinson and Kenneth Branagh beyond time, revealing to them the “dark world of international espionage”.

A western is on offer at the Sala Charles Chaplin, also for the film week from April 27 to May 1. Is about the world to come, where two married women from the 19th century try to defend their relationship against the conventions of the time. In the cast we find the award-winning Vanessa Kirby and Casey Affleck.