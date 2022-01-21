new official release date of the PC version announced – Nerd4.life

Microids announced the new release date official PC version of Syberia: The World Before: March 18, 2022. Note that no reference is made to the console versions, while it is said that the game will be offered for sale on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store.

“We want to offer the best possible experience to pay a huge tribute to the epic adventures of Kate Waker created by Benoit Sokal,“reads the official press release, which goes on to explain how the development team used the additional development weeks:”have allowed Koalabs studio and our team to be confident that you are launching the game you deserve.“

It is also notified that the soundtrack, composed by Inon Zur and already available on streaming platforms, will be released on vinyl alongside the game.

If you remember, Syberia: The World Before was supposed to be released in December 2021 but has been postponed, evidently to bring more refinements. This is a good thing, given the state in which some recent Microids titles, such as XIII, have been released.

We hope that the recent death of the great Benoit Sokal is celebrated with a great game, which will make us remember him forever.