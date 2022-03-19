New Official Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Posters Released

As you know, in Nintenderos we are looking forward to the movie sonic the hedgehog 2 as a sequel to the first. It will be released on April 8, 2022 and today we get interesting details about the film.

sonic the hedgehog 2 movie

Apparently recently published new official posters of the movie. In them appear Sonic, Tails and other main characters.

You can see how they look just below:

new official posters of the movie

The premise of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. But it is when they were already leaving that Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Directed by Jeff Fowler and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz.

