New official teaser for the film with Denzel Washington

SEE ALSO: The official Italian trailer of The Tragedy of Macbeth

A24 the promotion of Macbeth to the sound of short teasers: a choice that befits the film by Joel Coen (for the first time without his brother Ethan) based on the work of William Shakespeare.

These teasers are in fact characterized by a great atmosphere, oppressive and disturbing, also thanks to the 4: 3 format and the black and white photography of Bruno Delbonnel. This time we see the eponymous Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) as he stabs to death King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson), which he wants to take over after the infamous prophecy of three witches. Frances McDormand and his wife, Lady Macbeth, which feeds her husband’s aims to the point of catastrophe.

The release is expected for 25th December in American theaters, and for the January 14 on Apple TV + (Including Italy). You can see the teaser below.

The teaser

The second trailer of The Tragedy of Macbeth

The first trailer of The Tragedy of Macbeth

The cast

Besides Denzel Washington interprets and Frances McDormand, in the cast of The Tragedy of Macbeth appear Brendan Gleeson, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Miles Anderson, Matt Helm, Moses Ingram, Kathryn Hunter, Scott Subiono, Brian Thompson, Lucas Barker, Stephen Root, Robert Gilbert, Ethan Hutchison And James Udom.

Production

The film makes use of some regular collaborators of the Coen brothers: the director of photography Bruno Delbonnel, the costume designer Mary Zophres and the composer Carter Burwell. The assembly is of Lucian Johnston And Reginald Jaynes, while the sets are by Stefan Dechant. Joel Coen he is also a producer together with Frances McDormand And Robert Graff.

Source: A24


