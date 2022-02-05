New OIC 35 for the financial statements of third sector entities

The reform of the legislation on Third Sector entities – ETS has brought about important changes in terms of management, taxation and information. The presentation of economic and financial information that complies with the rules on the subject of financial statements also introduces for these entities the need to comply with the accounting rules provided by the UCIs. However, the operational and regulatory specificities of the ETS made it necessary to introduce one specific accounting principle, L’OIC 35.

In particular, the preparation of the financial statements of the ETS must comply with articles 2423, 2423-BIS and of 2426 of the civil code and the national accounting principles, “insofar as they are compatible with the lack of profit and with the civil and solidarity and social utility purposes of these entities”.

OIC 35 aims to regulate the criteria for:

– the presentation of the balance sheet, of the management report and of mission report of the ETS with particular regard to their structure and content;

– the detection and evaluation of some typical cases of these entities.

In operational terms, the ETS must present financial statements drawn up in compliance with the rules of the Civil Code and those of the OICs in force, integrating this discipline with the rules contained in OIC 35.

How the new OIC is structured 35

The accounting standard is divided into a dispositive part aimed at describing:

– i budget postulates indicating the primary recipients of the same and the rules for assessing the business continuity of an ETS subject;

– non-synallagmatic transactions that represent a relevant aspect of the ETS, among which the accounting model envisaged for the restricted ones is of particular importance;

– membership fees and contributions from supplier members giving indications on their registration and their detection;

– write-downs of tangible and intangible fixed assets providing that for the purpose of determining the value in use, the ETS use the simplified approach envisaged by OIC 9.

OIC 35 also contains four Attendices in which the balance sheet schemes he was born in management report, the information which must be provided in the mission report and the definitions provided for by the ministerial decree.

Finally, the principle presents some illustrative examples aimed at supporting the detection of specific ETS transactions.

With reference to ETS, the main recipients of economic-financial information are those who provide resources in the form of donations, contributions or weather (like volunteers) with no expectation of a return ei beneficiaries of the activity carried out by these entities (par. 5, OIC 35). This implies that their financial statements must offer useful information to meet the needs of these recipients.

Still on the subject of budget postulates, the criterion of business continuity. The administrative body must in fact verify the existence of the business continuity through a prospective assessment of the entity’s ability to continue to carry out its business for a foreseeable future period, relating to a period of at least 12 months from the balance sheet date ( par. 6, OIC 35). Furthermore, in order to carry out this assessment, the administrative body can prepare a budget or an estimated budget that demonstrates the availability, at least for the next 12 months, of sufficient resources to carry out its business in compliance with the obligations undertaken.

The art. 13, paragraph 1, of the third sector code states that the financial statements are made up of balance sheet, from management report and of mission report aimed at illustrating the economic and management performance of the entity and the methods of pursuing the statutory purposes.

Management report

The management report is divided into the following areas (par. 9, OIC 35):

a) costs and charges / revenues, income and income from activities of general interest;

b) costs and charges / revenues, income and income from various activities;

c) costs and charges / revenues, income and income from fundraising activities;

d) costs and charges / revenues, income and income from financial and equity assets;

e) costs / charges and income from general support activities.

A peculiar aspect of the ETS are i costs ei notional income, that is, those economic components pertaining to the financial year that are not relevant for accounting purposes, although they also originate from the management of the entity; this is for example the cost that would have been incurred for the activity offered by the volunteers if it had been carried out by hired personnel. ETSs may present these notional values ​​at the bottom of the management report.

Balance sheet

Also for the ETS, the balance sheet summarizes the activities, the liabilities and the net assets but, in the case of elements that could fall under several items of the scheme, it is necessary to indicate in the mission report that belonging to several items if this is necessary for the purpose of a better understanding of the financial statements (par. 8, OIC 35).

Mission report

The mission report illustrates, on the one hand, the balance sheet items and on the other hand, theeconomic and financial performance of the institution and the methods of pursuit of the statutory purposes, accumulating information that the Civil Code places for joint stock companies, separately, in the explanatory notes and in the management report. In particular, in the mission report it is necessary to indicate (par.15, OIC 35):

– general information;

– illustration of the balance sheet items;

– the illustration of the economic and financial performance of the entity and the methods of pursuing the statutory purposes.

Allocation to restricted reserve and restricted reserves from third parties

A peculiarity of the ETS is the possibility of binding resources received to specific projects; in this circumstance it is necessary to record these values ​​in the item “Allocation to restricted reserve by decision of the institutional bodies” A10) when the sums are intended to cover future general support costs, while if they are bound by a donor they must be recorded in the item “Restricted reserves by third parties “AII 3) (paragraphs 18 and 20, OIC 35). If a donor imposes a condition, in which a future and uncertain event is indicated, the manifestation of which gives the promisor the right to regain possession of the transferred resources or frees him from the obligations deriving from the promise, the ETS must recognize the assets as a contra entry under the item “Payables for donations conditional “D5) (par. 21, OIC 35).

Membership fees and contributions from members

The membership fees and contributions of the founding members received during the year are recorded (paragraph 27, OIC 35):

– in the item AI “Endowment fund of the institution” if the quotas or contributions relate to the initial endowment of the institution. The ministerial decree defines the entity’s endowment fund as the fund that the Third sector entity can dispose of at the time of its establishment;

– in item A1) “income from membership fees and contributions from founders” in other cases, unless it is evident from the available evidence that the nature of the transaction is the strengthening of the entity’s capital.

OIC 35 applies to the balance sheets of closed or ongoing ETSs as of 31 December 2021

