New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022: the best movies, TV series and documentaries to stream this month

Series

The Wild Ones Series 2 Original (May 6th)

A group of teenage girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a desert island. The castaways collide and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just a twist: these girls didn’t end up on this island by accident.

in love high Original (May 18)

Fifteen singles are transported to a very special American high school for a second chance at love. The students’ final task is to secure a date for the prom. Who will be crowned Prom Royalty and win the $100,000 prize? The series will be narrated by Lindsay Lohan.

Night sky Original (May 20th)

Irene and Franklin York, a retired couple, have a secret: a buried camera in their backyard that leads miraculously to a strange desert planet. When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is turned upside down and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have imagined. Starring Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons.

stand up comedy

Soho Theater Live series 3 (May 6)

The best comedy filmed live at the Soho Theatre, London’s most vibrant producer of new theatre, comedy and cabaret. With Alfie Brown, Anuvab Pal, Felicity Ward, Luisa Omielan, Mark Watson, Michael Odewale, Natalie Palamides, Olga Koch, Spencer Jones, and Suzi Ruffell.

Failing Up (May 27)

Iain Stirling’s first stand-up comedy special.

JK Simmons in Night Sky (Photo: Chuck Hodes/Amazon)

Films

The Contractor (May 6)

After being involuntarily discharged from the Marines, James Harper (Chris Pine) joins a paramilitary organization to provide for his family the only way he knows how.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (May 6)

This animated Spider-Man adventure introduces Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Respect (May 10)

Following Aretha Franklin’s career rise from a young girl singing in her father’s church choir to international stardom, this is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

