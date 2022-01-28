New on PS5’s VR2, one feature is extraordinary

The PS VR2, or the virtual reality viewer of the new generation PS5, will truly be a revolutionary product.

To spread the news through Twitter the team of Display Supply Chain Consultants directed by Ross Young who pitted some interesting data that would bring the new display screen almost to the level of the ability to resolution of the human eye natural, allowing us to have even more realistic virtual experiences.

The work on the visor panels will therefore make them extraordinarily performers and probably much less bulky. The purpose of each update is to increasingly narrow the distance between the player and the reality in which he is immersed. In all likelihood, with this new PS VR2 headset we are approaching this milestone.

PS VR2, the virtual reality of PS5 takes a leap forward

There is no denying that the first viewer for the virtual reality of the PS it gave us an illusion of reality that left us speechless and made us forget that the viewer itself is uncomfortable and heavy, as well as tied to a quantity of cables that are not exactly ideal. And all this with just 386 ppi of density.

Those of DSCC have now published a update on those will be the characteristics of the VR2, the new version. And they left us speechless and with the calculator to do some math. The new panels will have a resolution of more than 800 ppi per eye with two screens of 2000 x 2040. It is true, i ppi they are not a good way to understand what the vision quality will actually be like but they certainly give us an indication of how much the panels can become lighter and more performing.

And speaking of panels by the way, and it is another confirmation from Sony, the PS VR2 will have RGB OLED screens produced by Samsung, the company Sony has already leaned on to produce the screens for the first headset. Another feature Sony is working on is the quality from resolution aligned with human vision: following the movement of the eye, the new viewer will be able to give the greatest resolution to what the eye is actually looking at, creating a dof effect on the rest, which is what happens with the human eye in the reality.

All this should ultimately contribute to the creation of less bulky and less heavy viewers, therefore more “realistic”.