The Ministry for Ecological Transition is in the process of issuing a decree that will introduce important innovations on the 110% Superbonus. It is expected for February 9, 2022 and has the purpose of setting a price list for the works. This means that the maximum price values ​​at which to parameterize the congruity of certain works covered by the building bonuses will be redefined. In particular, we will not have a complete list of all types of intervention, but there should only be 35 entries. They will concern the driving interventions of the Superbonus 110% and minor interventions. Furthermore, among the changes, the one that allows the assignment of credit only once should also come into force. This second change will imply a change in the dynamics of use of said bonuses, with possible consequences to the detriment of the taxpayer.

List of interventions on which the price list will intervene

The companies that are using the building bonuses are eagerly awaiting the provision that will bring with it the aforementioned innovations. It will not contain an exhaustive list of interventions, but there will be around 35 items. All the possible interventions covered by the tax concession will converge under the same. So, arriving from 9 February among the news on the Superbonus we will have the ceilings on the following types of building intervention:

the energy requalification of buildings;

insulation of roofs, floors and perimeter walls;

replacement of fixtures;

the installation of solar shading;

condensing boilers;

micro-cogenerators;

heat pumps;

biomass generators;

automatic building technologies.

New on the Superbonus 110% and other building bonuses, with the decree on the prices of the works, coming from 9 February

The basis of the new intervention remains the MISE decree of 6 August 2020. It indicates the technical requirements for access to building bonuses. Instead, in the decree expected for 7 February, there will be macro categories of interventions, in which the bulk of the work will flow. For items not included, the regional price lists will continue to be used, already updated by Regions such as Lazio and Sicily. In the face of all these changes, however, a doubt remains to be clarified. That is: will the new ceilings of the MITE decree be used always or only temporarily? Furthermore, what is their relationship with the price list used for the sworn statements? Certainly, the outgoing decree will have to contain safeguard clauses for construction sites that have already started. This is because it will not be able to operate even for works already in place.

