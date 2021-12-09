New Opel Astra, Qualcomm technology for the digital cockpit
The new Opel Astra will be able to count on Qualcomm technologies. Specifically, the new car will use platforms Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit next generation. As we know, one of the novelties of this model is the introduction of the Pure Panel, a large panel located inside the passenger compartment where the instrumentation and infotainment displays are present.
It will be the new digital cockpit of the new Astra to take advantage of Qualcomm technology. Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms will also support vehicle navigation as well as voice command, wireless mirroring and audio capabilities. The new car, as we know, will be available in dealerships in the first half of 2022. For Italy, the starting price of this new model is 24,500 euros.
The Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms that will be featured on the new Opel Astra have been developed to be energy efficient. In addition, they are also designed to allow digital cockpit systems to be upgradeable through software updates. In this way, cars will be able to receive new features as well as have improvements to existing ones.
Thanks to the new advanced platforms developed by Qualcomm, future owners of the new Astra will have an advanced experience regarding digital content. Tobias Gubitz, Opel’s Global Head of Product and Pricing, commented:
We are honored to work with technology leaders such as Qualcomm Technologies to help define next generation user experiences and accelerate the future of automotive. We look forward to Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms to help deliver the pure, digitally advanced experiences we want to bring to our customers.
Stefan Marxreiter, VP Business Development, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, added:
Qualcomm Technologies remains committed to creating superior automotive technologies designed to meet and exceed consumer expectations. Features and capabilities inside the cabin remain very important to purchasing decisions, and we look forward to working closely with Opel to continue efforts to deliver these rich, safe and enjoyable car experiences that their customers expect.