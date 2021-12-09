New Opel Astra, Qualcomm technology for the digital cockpit

The new Opel Astra will be able to count on Qualcomm technologies. Specifically, the new car will use platforms Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit next generation. As we know, one of the novelties of this model is the introduction of the Pure Panel, a large panel located inside the passenger compartment where the instrumentation and infotainment displays are present.

It will be the new digital cockpit of the new Astra to take advantage of Qualcomm technology. Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platforms will also support vehicle navigation as well as voice command, wireless mirroring and audio capabilities. The new car, as we know, will be available in dealerships in the first half of 2022. For Italy, the starting price of this new model is 24,500 euros.