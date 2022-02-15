New Opel Astra, the road test: how it is done and how it goes. It is now also hybrid

Listen to the audio version of the article

Opel Astra reaches its sixth version but this is the first with DNA Stellantis: it uses the EMP2 platform (designed by PSA and used, among other cars, for the competitor Peugeot 308), marries the new elegant “Bold and pure” design with front Opel Vizor, the fully digital Pure Panel for the dashboard and for the first time is also available in a plug-in hybrid version.

We flew to Cascais, near Lisbon to see, and above all try, the new Opel Astra, the German average that does not hide the ambition to compete with other more famous German brands.

The lines of the Astra 2022 are characterized by the new “Bold and pure” design, translatable as Audace e pura, which is realized with an original bonnet characterized by a vertical line in the center, and by the Vizor front, the element that will characterize all next Opel models and which elegantly aligns the grille and front headlamps, integrating the Adas sensors into the Opel logo, and also redesigning the rear lines making them more essential. The essentiality of the lines continues inside, with the Pure Panel that groups the driver’s air vent and the two 10-inch displays in a single band, leaving however a double line of physical buttons for climate control, ( including seats) and other functions such as defrosting. The first of the two displays is located behind the steering wheel, while the second, sensitive to touch, finds space in the center of the dashboard and is obviously dedicated to the new infotainment system.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon platform

Intelligently Opel has chosen to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit hardware platform, which was complete and reactive when used: it is extremely customizable but already with standard settings it offers everything you need and positions the various functions in a very rational way. The system has the advantage of being completely customizable, both in the more “fun” elements, such as the choice of colors, to the more functional ones, such as the possibility of choosing which elements to display on each screen. Connectivity with smartphones is entrusted to Apple CarPlay and Google Auto, with the novelty that the connection takes place wirelessly. Wireless charging (for compatible smartphones), and alternatively three USB Type-C sockets.

It uses TomTom as a navigation system, valid for the accuracy of the indications and clarity of display, with the advantage of also indicating problems along the route and any delay due to traffic, but it lacks the integration features with the digital world offered by Google Map.

The head-up display is very practical, but it only works if you use the integrated navigator and not that of your smartphone via Android Auto. Here Google still has work to do.

The all-new Opel Astra (2022)

The engines

Several engines are available, starting with a petrol version with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque (a 110 hp version is also available), going up to an engine 1.5-liter diesel capable of 130 hp and 300 Nm, up to the Hybrid Plug-in version equipped with a 1.6-liter engine alongside the 81.2 kW electric one and capable of delivering 180 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, it promises a full electric range of 60 km and a charging time of less than 2 hours (with the optional 7.4 kW kit). A version capable of reaching 225 hp is also planned in the future.

There is a lot of space inside the passenger compartment, as well as many compartments available for objects, glasses and drinks. The trunk has a capacity that reaches 1,400 liters (1,268 for the Plug-in version) and you can use the full width of 1 meter.

The road test

Driving the new Opel Astra Hybrid is really enjoyable, thanks above all to the electric motor that accompanies you silently up to over 130 km / h, to a suspension system that always gives you maximum control and, using the internal combustion engine, to the automatic gearbox. eight reports extremely sweet and at the same time punctual. The various “gadgets” with which the Astra is equipped also contribute to comfort (especially in the Ultimate version, the richer one of the four existing): from the heated and ventilated ergonomic seats, complete with an integrated massage system for both the rider and the the passenger, to the sunroof, to the infotainment system illustrated above, to the sensor that examines the quality of the internal and external air and, if necessary, suggests a change of air. There are three driving modes available (Sport, Hybrid and Eco), which affect not only the gear ratios, but also the responsiveness of the steering wheel, throttle response, and even climate control. The selector, located on the central tunnel, is perhaps a little too close to the handbrake control. Adas systems Driving assistance systems, such as lane keeping, parking exit assistance, pedestrian identification, signaling of nearby vehicles, adaptive Cruise Control, i.e. able to maintain a safe distance from vehicle in front, and centering in the lane intervene promptly and without excessive jerking. At high speeds you sometimes get the impression that the steering wheel is lightening slightly but without ever a real loss of control. semi-automatic lane (it will be sufficient to put the arrow to make the car change lane if this is free): it is not yet known whether the update will arrive via OTA or a hardware modification will be required.

Opel Astra L

New LED headlights

All the lighting systems of the new Astra, both the external and internal ones, are entrusted to LEDs, with the front headlamps featuring an LED matrix made up of 32 elements that can be switched on and off individually. This solution allows to “draw” the light beam with extreme precision and therefore to create ad hoc shadow areas so as not to dazzle those in front of us and above all those we cross in the opposite direction. The system manages everything automatically quite well, even if we must point out that during our test a scooter, albeit with a decidedly poor headlight, was not recognized by the sensors and was blinded by the headlights of our Astra. Four versions are available and already in pre-order: Edition (basic), Elegance, GS line and Ultimate, with a starting price of 24,500 euros turnkey.