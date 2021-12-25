New Opel Insignia: features, design, engines

2024 should be the debut year of the new Opel Insignia. This at least according to the latest rumors from Germany. These say that that will be the right year for the heir to the famous D-segment car of Opel.

In recent months, the German carmaker has confirmed that its car will receive an heir. This is despite the fact that the sales performance of the current generation is not exceptional, unlike the first that debuted in 2009.

Here’s what the new Opel Insignia could look like

The advance of SUVs it certainly reduced the Insignia’s appeal in the D segment of the market. The German brand of Stellantis however, it does not want to give up being present in that sector of the auto market, which is considered very important and therefore will offer one new Opel Insignia. This car, however, as stated by its CEO, will inevitably have to be very different from the current one.

Opel will try to bring to the market a more original model and above all that is more in line with the rest of its range. The new Opel Insignia will rise on the STLA Large platform which will be shared with cars of the caliber of Peugeot 508, DS 9 and Citroën C5 X.

Sedan, Sport Tourer and perhaps even crossover versions are expected

Obviously Opel’s car will have the new design of the German brand, which we can see in its newer cars as Opel Mokka, Astra and Grandland. This means narrow L-shaped led headlights and Vizor in the front area with the emblematic plastic plate in the radiator grille with the Opel logo in the center.

The new Opel Insignia has come to his own third generation will continue to be on the market both as a sedan and as station wagon. Furthermore, even a crossover variant is not entirely to be excluded. The car will initially have combustion engines, which will later be eliminated. In recent days the CEO of Opel Uwe Hochgeschurtz confirmed that the German company will become fully electric from 2028.