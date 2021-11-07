New organic molecules on Mars: NASA’s discovery

Curiosity strikes again: the NASA rover that has been running undisturbed on Mars since 2011 found new organic molecules on the red planet’s surface. Does this mean that there are traces of life? Let’s find out.









What Curiosity discovered

The rover found organic molecules that were previously unknown on Mars: ammonia and benzoic acid. The latter in particular on Earth is found in many plants and berries, but for the first time it was also found on the red planet.

However, Curiosity has not found amino acids, a sort of “building block” on which life is based. This discovery does not prove that there was life on Mars, because organic molecules can be formed by other processes. Life, like water, still remains a mirage on the red planet.

However, Curiosity found that it is possible to trace carbon-based molecules with one innovative technique.

How did the discovery of organic molecules happen

Usually Curiosity used the electric drill to dig into the surface of Mars and extract elements and molecules from the innermost part. However, the drill stopped working in 2016: but NASA scientists did not stop in front of this obstacle, and decided to move differently. Curiosity then began collecting sand, in particular from the Bagnold Dunes.

Led by scientists back on Earth, the rover stuffed some of that sand into the chemical lab it had on board, embedded in its structure. He had only nine tubes of sealing solvent available, and therefore could only run nine samples. Therefore, he could not afford mistakes on such a precious asset.

We did not expect to find anything interesting, because it is an area that for millennia has been exposed to cosmic elements, in particular ionizing radiations. Instead, the interesting discovery.

The future of discovery

This discovery and the new technique used lay the foundations for Curiosity’s future work on samples found on the ground, particularly when wet chemistry experiments will begin following the Rover’s visit to Gale Crater.

And of course this will also help the new Perseverance rover, which has just discovered what looks like a lake, and the European Space Agency and Russian Roscosmos rovers, which will soon arrive on the red planet.