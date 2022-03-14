New outbreak in China of covid-19. Authorities report the highest number of cases in two years of the pandemic.

China is conducting massive tests for covid-19 in a new coronavirus outbreak that is starting to worry the world again.

Chinese authorities reported 1,337 local COVID-19 infections in dozens of mainland cities on Monday, as the contagious omicron variant fueled China’s biggest outbreak in two years.

The largest cluster of new cases – 895 – was in the remote northeastern province of Jilin, where the anti-COVID-19 authority has banned travel within the province. People could only leave the region or travel from one city to another with police authorization, according to the government notice.

The rise in cases on the Chinese mainland affects cities from Shenzhen to Qingdao, on the coast, or Xingtain, in the north, with figures that have not stopped rising since the beginning of March. Although the numbers are low compared to those reported in Europe or the United States, or even the city of Hong Kong, which reported 32,000 cases on Sunday, they are the highest since the first outbreak of covid-19 was detected in the central city. from Wuhan in early 2020.

China has had very few infections since its strict lockdown in Wuhan, and the government has steadfastly stuck to its zero-tolerance strategy, focused on curbing coronavirus spread as quickly as possible and resorting to strict lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for any contact of an infected person.

The government has indicated that for the time being it will continue to stick to its policy of curbing contagion.

Authorities on Sunday sealed off Shenzhen, which has reported 75 cases as people began the first of three rounds of mass testing. The city of 17.5 million people is a major financial and technology hub that borders Hong Kong.

Zhang Wenhong, a leading infectious disease expert at a Fudan University-affiliated hospital in Shanghai, said in an essay for Chinese business media Caixin on Monday that the mainland figures remain in the early stages of a “ exponential increase”. Shanghai confirmed 41 new cases on Monday.

Much of the outbreak is due to one form of the virus, the BA2 lineage of the omicron variant, Zhang said. Early research suggests that it spreads faster than the original omicron, which was already spreading faster than the original virus and other variants.

“But if our country opens fast now, it will cause a higher number of infections in a short period of time,” Zhang wrote on Monday. “No matter what the mortality rate is, it will continue to consume a high number of medical resources and a short-term shock to social life, causing irreparable damage to families and society.”

In Beijing, which reported six cases on Monday, several residential and commercial buildings were isolated over the weekend.

Hong Kong, which accounts for its data separately, reported 26,908 new cases on Monday, down slightly from Sunday.

The city, which is a different administrative region, counts covid-19 cases differently from the continental territory, and combines both rapid antigen tests and PCR.

