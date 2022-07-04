New paradigms for medical training

It is proven that the new developments allow to obtain more accurate and earlier diagnoses and to operate with higher levels of precision.

Suitably training the professionals of the future, in light of the technological revolution that we are witnessing in the field of medicine, has become a crucial and necessary aspect.

Research centers around the world have long been working on developing printers for medical purposes, such as printing stents, catheters, forceps and other surgical products.

The use of artificial intelligencethe roboticsthe “Data Driven” (the management of decisions based on patient data) and the advancement of the use of imaging for diagnostics and operations (image quality, image fusion and location guides) are becoming more and more present in modern operating rooms, while their benefits are clearly being demonstrated.

Technological progress has allowed a constant acceleration in the diagnosis and treatment of different pathologies. In other words, it is proven that new developments allow for more accurate and earlier diagnoses; operate with higher levels of precision, and fundamentally provide greater safety and quality of life to the patient.

These advances require a reconversion of the role of the surgeon, who must not only be continuously updated, but must also add various non-technical skills to his toolbox, such as teamwork, adaptation to changes and new forms of leadership.

But the introduction of revolutionary technology in medicine also makes us think about the training paradigms that are needed to be in tune with the changes that are taking place.

It is known that geographical distances and even costs (there is a lot of free access information available) are no longer an impediment to acquiring knowledge. Ubiquitous learning allows us to know the latest news in any specialty, no matter where we are.

The combined interactive content and web resources have favored, for their part, the development of new skills, such as flexibility, autonomy and self-regulated study by students.

Teachers thus face a major challenge to make the most of the information available and the new ways of incorporating knowledge.

The challenge, perhaps, is in generating interaction and educational activities based on the data that is at hand. The new trends are more like a collaborative learning network than the traditional one-way knowledge transmission scheme.

The use of mixed teaching, which combines face-to-face and virtual teaching, must continue to grow. There are already studies showing a significant improvement in academic performance when taught using a blended learning style, compared to a traditional teaching method.

Technology has made it possible, among other things, to simulate a real operating situation. With regard to training, a key aspect to arrive at the operating room with the necessary skills already incorporated, simulation is a very useful tool for practitioners, since it allows them to perfect themselves, without putting patients at risk. This modality, which can be accessed through software that can be downloaded from anywhere in the world, presupposes a safer practice environment, in the hands of an expert surgeon who guides and contributes his experience.

Scientific knowledge is now more available than ever and curricula cannot ignore advances and innovations, just as they cannot ignore the teaching of non-technical skills, which are increasingly necessary.

Today, comprehensive training is required; that is, artificial and emotional intelligence must go hand in hand. Knowing how to communicate, teamwork and the development of empathy must also be central aspects that, in the face of the bond with their patients, every doctor must master and that must be contemplated from the moment of training.

