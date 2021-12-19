New “parasitic” software from Intel: works with old PCs at home!

Intel plans to carry out a project that will allow older computers to run heavy games or software without any problems. But how is this possible?

The new project from Intel it seems to be unbelievable for how he intended to present himself. In fact, the well-known manufacturer of chip wanted to develop a software particular and different from all the others.

In particular, the purpose would be to allow to gods computer not too good to be able to put into operation programs which usually could not be performed because they are too much heavy. So let’s see how they did it.

The improvements recorded

What would theagency would be to take advantage of the computing power not expressed of the devices in such a way as to be able to make them more efficient. According to them, this move could turn out to be very interesting to carry on the following project. He explained the concept, in depth, Raja Koduri – the man at the head of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group of Santa Clara -, who gave an important example: if a user is playing on a laptop computer, it could improve the performance of the pc by logging in via the home network to a other computer nearby, allowing the game to work better.

Other details al about, moreover, they are these: “The software is designed to address user issues and not just generate significant revenue for Intel. Some of these will be shared. We are designing all levels to work with everyone’s hardware as long as they conform to industry standard specifications. Whatever we do, there will be a lot of open source code“.

As idea we can say with certainty that it is not bad. Having the ability to link more devices, greatly enhancing its hardware performance, it is certainly a project not to be overlooked and that could be very useful in some circumstances.

Besides, it was published also an video where we can see a gameplay of Hitman 3 very special. Initially the title gives gods problems who is playing it, but thanks to the improvement of graphic resources given by a gaming pc on the same network, playing the game on the computer in question becomes definitely smoother.

This is a big one possibility for those who would like to use gods heavy schedules but that, due to the fact that they have a device pretty old, they can’t do it on their own. Or how it was established, we will also have the opportunity to have access to gods games not a little light; let’s try to grasp theoccasion since it doesn’t happen every day either opportunity such.