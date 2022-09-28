New partner in sight? Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are having secret dates

New information indicates that there could be a new couple forming in the star system American. We talk about Brad Pitt Y Emily Ratajkowski. And it is that according to sources close to them they would be having “secret dates”.

Page Six He affirms that the actor, 58, and the model, 31, would be seeing each other in secret. Something that the magazine confirms People, which ensures that the two are “spending a lot of time together”. However, the source warns that her friends are not sure that theirs is serious, yet she warns that you have to be aware of what is happening between them.

In any case, the rumors of a new relationship in sight are the order of the day. We remember that two months ago, the model separated from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClardafter four years of marriage and a child together.

For his part, the protagonist of Bullet Train He has been single since his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2016. Although at this time he has been related to some other woman.

US portals give more details. And it is that according to reports the first step to start seeing each other was taken by Brad Pitt, and Emily Ratajkowski would have accepted. “He had always thought that he was cute and, from his point of view, he had nothing to lose,” they point out.

Although at the moment, the sources insist that they are not a couple, they do reveal that they would have met on several occasions. We will have to wait to see what happens and how this story unfolds!

