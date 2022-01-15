Tech

new patch finally coming? Check a clue on SteamDB – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

After months of waiting there may finally be some news coming for Cyberpunk 2077 and the long-awaited Patch 1.5. A new one has been spotted on SteamDB build does not publish which could anticipate the release of the next update.

As Forbes reports, the SteamDB page for Cyberpunk 2077 reports that Friday 14 January 2022 A non-public update has arrived, marked as build 8022836. It could mean all or nothing, but on the other hand the time should be ripe for the famous patch 1.5 promised by CD Projekt RED.

6P4Sqghkwpb81

The latest official update was Update 1.3, released on all platforms during August last year and followed by a PC hotfix in early September. Other updates and next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were planned for 2021, but CD Projekt has decided to postpone everything to 2022.

Last November, the CEO of CD Projekt RED promised that Cyberpunk 2077’s patch 1.5 and next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S would arrive in the first quarter of 2022, which is confirmed by the way. also from the roadmap present on the official website of the game. In this sense, this “silent update” reported by SteamDB could be a signal that precedes the arrival of official news by CD Projekt.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Foldable craze, Honor unveils the Magic V – Hi-tech smartphone

3 days ago

only the PS4 version is available – Nerd4.life

November 7, 2021

Pimples and blackheads: extravagant ways to cover them. With beauty patches

1 week ago

NVAR, here is the command for some WindTre customers who do not want the increases from 20 January 2022 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

December 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button