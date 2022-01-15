new patch finally coming? Check a clue on SteamDB – Nerd4.life

After months of waiting there may finally be some news coming for Cyberpunk 2077 and the long-awaited Patch 1.5. A new one has been spotted on SteamDB build does not publish which could anticipate the release of the next update.

As Forbes reports, the SteamDB page for Cyberpunk 2077 reports that Friday 14 January 2022 A non-public update has arrived, marked as build 8022836. It could mean all or nothing, but on the other hand the time should be ripe for the famous patch 1.5 promised by CD Projekt RED.

The latest official update was Update 1.3, released on all platforms during August last year and followed by a PC hotfix in early September. Other updates and next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were planned for 2021, but CD Projekt has decided to postpone everything to 2022.

Last November, the CEO of CD Projekt RED promised that Cyberpunk 2077’s patch 1.5 and next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S would arrive in the first quarter of 2022, which is confirmed by the way. also from the roadmap present on the official website of the game. In this sense, this “silent update” reported by SteamDB could be a signal that precedes the arrival of official news by CD Projekt.