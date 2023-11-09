New payment to municipalities to meet health targets – News Web

The third measurement of 2023 was completed, and so far this year, a total of $426,089,163 has already been transferred to communes and municipalities.

On this occasion, a reduction in non-compliant areas was recorded.

These goals are part of priority categories of care: monitoring pregnant people, patients with chronic diseases and children up to 3 years.

The Health Ministry reports that third payment of the year To Municipalities And communes For him adherence to health goals, For this third measurement, the province was moved ,184,097,613what does it do total of $426,089,163 Investments have been made so far in 2023 within the framework of this strategy.

It should be remembered that this payment method began to be implemented during 2022, and was jointly designed between the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Government. This includes a Technical and financial assistance which translates to Results-Based Transfer, The monetary resources used originate from the Financing Fund for Decentralization (FO.FIN.DES).

Payment for health goals allows communities and municipalities that recognize it compliance About priority care lines can get one additional financing, Health goals set for this year Monitoring people with chronic diseases (high blood pressure and diabetes), of pregnant people (early eclipse and/or syphilis) and Boys and girls up to 3 years,

According to the scope of objectives they can be classified as achievers. tall (reaches goals of 3 lines of care), media (reaches target for 2 lines of care), Less (reaches the goals of one of the lines of care) or non compatible,

For measurement, various annual deductions are made; In the third quarter of this year it was observed that, Of the 427 municipalities and communes, 75% fall into the compliance category. In detail, 56 achieved high compliance, 133 achieved medium compliance and 130 achieved low compliance.

Regarding strategy development, there is a Reduce In case of municipalities non compatible, There were 121 in March and currently there are 108.

This is important, because the requirements to achieve chronic disease goals increase with each reduction. For diabetes, established compliance was 15% for the first cut-off, 35% for the second, and 55% for the last measurement. Regarding hypertension, the established targets were 35%, 50% and 60% respectively.

Although the indicators showed improvement, in some municipalities, they were not enough to achieve the targets, which explains the decrease in high achievers and increase in average achievers compared to previous measurements.

is a device used to measure health monitorCreated by the General Directorate of Health Integration in collaboration with the General Directorate of Hospital Management Systems, both depend on the Ministry of Health of the province.

This device nourishes Records of reported benefits for each center Information on the health of the SUMAR program on the SIGIPSA platform, thus creating performance indicators for each locality.