New personal income tax and IRAP cut. Here’s who earns and how much – Economy

The last knot to be solved is that of bills. For the rest, the first module of the tax reform has been completed. We should feel the first effects in the salaries of March, due to the technical time required to update the software of the Revenue Agency. On the other hand, at least the first paycheck will be heavier, since it will contain the balance of the first two months. Here are the main news in detail.

Solidarity contribution, split government: Draghi’s proposal is skipped

Bills, Nomisma: “Without state intervention gas + 50% and electricity + 17%”

The new personal income tax

There will be 4 brackets compared to the current 5. The income tax it will be 23% up to 15 thousand euros, 25% from 15,001 to 28 thousand euros, 35% from 28,001 to 50 thousand and 43% above this threshold. Therefore, the intermediate rate of 41% for incomes between 50 thousand and 75 thousand euros disappears, while the current rates of 27 and 38% are reduced by 2 and 3 points respectively. And the no-tax area (i.e. where the levy is zero) rises to 8 thousand euros (5,500 for pensioners). Overall, the first module of the reform will cost around 4.8 billion in 2022 to then settle on 7 billion when fully operational. The 2.2 billion saved will be used next year for the one-off deduction of 1.5 billion and to make it possible to replenish the dowry destined to lighten the maxi-increases in electricity and gas bills.

Here is who earns it

In detail, the savings will be 61 euros for incomes up to 15 thousand euros, 150 euros for those between 15 thousand and 28 thousand, 417 euros for those between 28 thousand and 50 thousand, 692 for those between 50 thousand and 55 thousand, 468 for those between 55 thousand and 75 thousand and of 247 euros for those over 75 thousand euros. Overall, 85% of the benefit should go to those who are below 50 thousand euros.

The deductions

The new tax rebate curve will also encompass Renzi’s former bonus that the Conte 2 government had raised from 80 to 100 euros. It will not disappear completely, but it will remain for incomes of up to 15 thousand euros that would otherwise be excluded from the advantages of the new income tax curve.

Child allowance

The start-up of theSingle Family Check, which provides for the absorption with consequent cut of the deductions for dependent children, in addition to that of the allowances to the family unit.

The tax wedge

Expected a one-time cut of social security contributions up to 35 thousand euros with a total expenditure of 1.5 billion. The intervention involves around 20 million workers and will result in a 0.5% reduction in costs. On a third of contributions paid by workers, no longer 8.9% but 8.4% will be paid. For workers, the benefit could reach up to 235 euros per year. For a gross salary of 20 thousand euros, the advantage should stop at just over 100 euros.

The IRAP

It will be deleted for VAT numbers and self-employed persons. The cost will be around 1.3 billion. But, even in this case, another 300 million will have to be identified which, for the moment, are missing from the call.

The bills node

For now, everything stopped. There was no agreement in the majority for some sort of solidarity contribution for incomes over 75 thousand euros that would have no effect from the cut in the personal income tax rate. In the end, the allocation against the expensive bills being maneuvered will rise by about 800 million in all: the resources will come for about 500 million from the “treasury” fueled by the lower costs for 2022 of the Irpef and Irap reform and for about 300 million from other funds found in the financial statements and not fully utilized. In all, therefore, for the first quarter of next year there will be a 2.8 billion intervention.