New Peugeot 308 suv 2022: photos of the new French crossover

Peugeot’s new crossover based on the 308 will probably arrive by mid / late 2022. The car could be called Peugeot 308 suv, RX or directly Peugeot 4008. It will most likely be a sporty crossover, a few centimeters longer than the 3008. The car will aim to be a direct competitor of the Audi Q3 Sportback.

The project is already being tested within the French company, with code name P54. The images used in the article were taken from the video published by the German site Auto Bild. This is an interesting reconstruction of what the car could look like in its final guise. We insert below the link to the movie:

PEUGEOT 308 SUV, THE RAISED VERSION OF THE FAMOUS MEDIA ACCORDING TO AUTO BILD

Given the success that SUVs and crossovers are enjoying in this period, Peugeot’s desire is to expand the range by exploiting, among other things, a recent product such as its 308.

The front will very much recall the media launched in 2021, with a large mask and new logo in the center. We will always see an LED whisker below the headlights. The new Peugeot 308 suv it could also make its debut with the side handles retractable in the bodywork, in order to improve the aerodynamics of the car.

The new suv will have ample space on board and a luggage compartment with over 500 liters of capacity, making the car a viable replacement for the 308 sw.

As for the engines, these should reflect the range proposed on the 308. The exception should be represented by the lack of the 110 HP petrol version, not proposed due to the size of the car. There will still be the 1.2 Puretech with 130 bhp and, probably, the same 155 bhp unit could also arrive. It is not excluded that the petrol variants may also be equipped with technology mild-hybrid.

We will also have two hybrid units 180 and 225hp plug-in. In these, the capacity of the batteries could be increased up to about 15 kWh, such as to guarantee almost 70 km of autonomy with zero emissions. The diesel engine will also be proposed 130 HP 1.5 Blue HDi.

Prices starting from about 34 thousand euros and first deliveries by autumn or end 2022.