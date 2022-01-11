New Peugeot 4008: design, features, engines,

Within the end of the year Peugeot will launch on the market a model that has been talked about for over a year and that is particularly awaited not only by enthusiasts but also by the experts themselves, curious to know the main characteristics of this model. We refer to the new Peugeot 4008, the possible name of the future SUV Coupé that the car manufacturer of the Lion wants to launch by the end of the year to counter rivals of the caliber of Renault Arkana to confirm leadership in the main European auto markets.

Here is what could be the definitive appearance of the new Peugeot 4008

Today we show you a new render relating to the new Peugeot 4008 published in the past few hours from the Carscoops website. This stylistic hypothesis is the work of the designer Jean Francois Hubert of SB-Medien. The renderer tried to imagine what the definitive appearance of this SUV will be when it finally arrives on the market in the second half of 2022.

Recall that the new Peugeot 4008, which according to some could be called Peugeot 408 and according to others Peugeot 308 Cross, will be born from the same platform as the new one Peugeot 308 and with it it will share numerous components both externally and internally. The cab of the two models should in fact be very similar and the same can also be said for the range of engines.

The new Peugeot 4008 is expected to have a range of electrified engines and an SUV Coupé design with a sloping roof. in the rear area. The numerous spy photos leaked and the various renderings that have emerged on the net since it became known of the arrival of this model suggest that Peugeot will enrich its range with a very attractive model from an aesthetic point of view and certainly appealing to the car market. The goal of the rest with this car will be to conquer new market shares in the old continent for the Lion’s house and also for the group. Stellantis which aspires to absolute leadership.