New Peugeot 408: design, features and engines

It has been known for some time that Peugeot plans to launch a new model next year. It will be an unprecedented SUV Coupé that will derive from the sedan Peugeot 308 and which for a long time has been defined as Peugeot 308 Cross.

However, in the past few hours, an indiscretion has arrived from France that this model that will be presented next year could use a name that is part of the history of the Lion car manufacturer: New Peugeot 408.

The new Peugeot 408 should be the name of Leo’s future SUV coupe

Peugeot therefore he could brush up on this name that has not been used for a long time in our continent for one of his cars. This would be a real surprise as it was thought that being a SUV the house of the lion would continue to use the nomenclature already used for its other SUVs, all with two zeros in the name: 2008, 3008, 5008. Apparently, however, this will not happen.

The new Peugeot 408 will be the vehicle that will challenge Renault Arkana on the market. The Renault model is doing very well in terms of sales and this has certainly encouraged the house of the Lion to speed up the launch of this vehicle which will share the same platform with the Peugeot 308.

Here’s what we know so far about the future SUV Coupe

The car has already been spotted several times in the test phase which now seem to have reached a good point. It is said that much of the technology and engine range will also be the same. The new Peugeot 408 will have a length around to 450 cm and a slightly larger pitch than that of the 308. It should be around 274 cm.

This model should take sales of the Peugeot in Europe. It should also be the car that will bring the French house even closer to the premium segment of the market. Finally, remember that in the coming months new information on this car should emerge.