New phase but keep down to earth
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today Sunday 1 May 2022. From today 1 May back to normal practically everywhere: Goodbye to the Green Pass and stop to outdoor masks. Hope: “We are” in a new phase, but if I invite you to keep your feet on the ground, it is because this virus has proven to be unpredictable. In yesterday’s bulletin 53,602 new cases of Covid-19 and 130 deaths. In the world, infections are still on the rise in Shanghai where 38 covid deaths are recorded in a single day.
Locatelli: “Virus is still circulating, for the fourth dose there was no desirable adhesion”
The latest decisions “go towards a progressive return to normality, from the absence of the Green Pass to the abandonment of the mask in numerous contexts. However, without underestimating a still significant viral circulation and forgetting the usefulness of vaccination, the recommendation of the mask in crowded environments and the obligation of Ffp2 on public transport, airplanes and long-distance trains “. Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council, says this in an interview with ‘La Stampa’. The hope “is not to have to step back, it remains important to promote the vaccination campaign in Italy and abroad”. In the meantime, “let’s enjoy the spaces of gradual return to normality”. The myth “that the new variant is not dangerous. Even if it is a little less pathogenic, the risks remain high for the unvaccinated. The very strong suggestion remains to be vaccinated with all the recommended doses”. For the fourth dose “there has been no desirable adhesion at the moment. Only 15% of the immunocompromised and 4.3% of the over eighty or 60-79 year olds with concomitant pathologies have joined. They need to be urgently covered. “.
Covid, 38 deaths in Shanghai in a single day
38 people died on Saturday of Covid in Shanghai. The total number of victims of the epidemic, according to data released by the government, is 5,060 dead. The city, which has been in strict isolation for a month, has had 422 deaths since the end of February. China, which applies a strict “zero tolerance” policy against covid, is experiencing a wave of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant that is causing a record number of infections not seen since the pandemic began in the first half of the year. 2020. Today the Commission reported 920 new positive coronavirus cases detected the day before, 916 of which due to local contagion and the rest imported.
The story of Silvia no vax repentant: “I was NoVax and I lived submerged in garbage”
Silvia is a 38-year-old woman, lives in Prato and was convinced NoVax. Today Silvia smiles, but her was not an easy path, she went through a series of ailments, fears, paths for situations experienced in the past that today had led her to close and build a parallel world. Silvia’s problems have not passed today, but they are under control.
Hope: “New phase but keep your feet on the ground”
We are “in a new phase, but if I invite you to keep your feet on the ground it is because this virus has proven to be unpredictable. The state of emergency is over, but the pandemic is not over and we must continue our gradual path” . Health Minister Roberto Speranza says this in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. “We are in a different phase thanks to the fact that over 90% of the population over 12 has been vaccinated,” he adds. “Today we are taking another important step by substantially overcoming the green pass and easing the obligation of masks” which however remain, for example, in schools. “In the workplace they are recommended, but companies and public administrations can impose them in situations of greater risk: “We have protocols shared by the social partners that give clear indications – underlines the minister – the mask is always recommended when there is a risk of contagion”.
Green Pass and masks, what changes from today 1st May: the new rules
Starting today, May 1st, the page has been turned and the tape rewounds for two years, returning almost to normal. Stop at the Green Pass virtually anywhere. The green certificate that demonstrated vaccination or recovery from Covid-19, and which was one of the determined tools to ensure sociality and the restart of activities, encouraging immunizations, will go to the attic. A new phase also begins for the use of the masks: you must always carry them with you in case of gatherings, in shops, supermarkets, restaurants, stadiums, arenas, workplaces (here the rules of the individual companies and the recommendations issued by the PA minister Renato Brunetta in the latest circular). But in all these places the obligation no longer exists. Here’s what changes from today.
Covid vaccine: 136.8 million doses administered in Italy
136,839,894 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, compared to 141,900,542 delivered, that is 96.4%. This is what emerges from the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.17 this morning, May 1st. Of these, 95,340,720 doses are of Pizer / BioNTech; 25,446,743 of Moderna; 11,514,521 of Vaxzevria; 6,726,093 of Pfizer pediatric; 1,849,465 to Janssen; and 1,023,000 of Novavax. The total of the over 12 audience who received at least one dose is equal to 49,377,870, that is 91.45% of the population. The total of those who received the third additional dose / booster was 39,346,492 equal to 82.51% of the potential basin of those who completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months. The total booster dose for immunocompromised people is 123,972, equal to 15.67% of the pelvis potential, while the total of those who received the second booster dose is 208,052, equal to 4.70% of the pelvis potential. As for the audience aged between 5 and 11 years, the total with at least one dose is 1,384,610, equal to 37.87%; and the total of those who have completed the vaccination cycle is 1,255,581, equal to 34.34% of the population considered.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Sunday 1st May
News and updates on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world today, Sunday 1st May. In yesterday’s bulletin 53,602 new cases of Covid-19 and 130 deaths. The positivity rate is 14%. The detail region by region:
- Lombardy: + 6.973
- Veneto: + 5.549
- Campania: + 6.051
- Emilia Romagna: + 4,651
- Lazio: + 5.506
- Piedmont: + 3.023
- Tuscany: + 2.921
- Sicily: + 3.111
- Puglia: + 4.252
- Liguria: + 1.283
- Brands: + 1,568
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: + 963
- Abruzzo: + 1.832
- Calabria: + 1,556
- Umbria: + 978
- PA Bolzano: + 330
- Sardinia: + 1.618
- PA Trento: + 382
- Basilicata: + 663
- Molise: + 327
- Aosta Valley: + 77
