New phase but keep down to earth

News and updates on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world today, Sunday 1st May. In yesterday’s bulletin 53,602 new cases of Covid-19 and 130 deaths. The positivity rate is 14%. The detail region by region:

Lombardy: + 6.973

Veneto: + 5.549

Campania: + 6.051

Emilia Romagna: + 4,651

Lazio: + 5.506

Piedmont: + 3.023

Tuscany: + 2.921

Sicily: + 3.111

Puglia: + 4.252

Liguria: + 1.283

Brands: + 1,568

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: + 963

Abruzzo: + 1.832

Calabria: + 1,556

Umbria: + 978

PA Bolzano: + 330

Sardinia: + 1.618

PA Trento: + 382

Basilicata: + 663

Molise: + 327

Aosta Valley: + 77

From today, May 1st, we will return to normal almost everywhere: Goodbye to the Green Pass and stop to outdoor masks. Hope: “We are” in a new phase, but if I invite you to keep your feet on the ground, it is because this virus has proven to be unpredictable. In yesterday’s bulletin 53,602 new cases of Covid-19 and 130 deaths. In the world, infections still rise in Shanghai where 38 covid deaths are recorded in a single day.