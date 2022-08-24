New phone numbers and emails of the Office of Attention to the Population of the CC of the PCC

2022-03-01 17:31:18 / ACN







Photo: PCC

Havana– The Office of Attention to the Population of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) makes available to the public, as of today, new telephone numbers and an email to achieve greater immediacy in receiving complaints from the population.

According to a note published in the Granma newspaper, starting this Monday people will be able to communicate with this Office through phones 7 859 30 41 and 7 859 34 60

You can also send your concerns to the email poblacion@cc.cu.

Attention to the population constitutes a priority for the PCC at all levels, for which the Central Committee’s Population Attention Office is responsible for daily and immediate attention to people through different channels, either by phone, mail email, letters by official mail or in person.

In this institution they receive the appropriate guidance or are processed with the body that cares for them, according to the approach.

