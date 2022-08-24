New phone numbers and emails of the Office of Attention to the Population of the CC of the PCC
2022-03-01 17:31:18 / ACN
Photo: PCC
Havana– The Office of Attention to the Population of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) makes available to the public, as of today, new telephone numbers and an email to achieve greater immediacy in receiving complaints from the population.
According to a note published in the Granma newspaper, starting this Monday people will be able to communicate with this Office through phones 7 859 30 41 and 7 859 34 60
You can also send your concerns to the email poblacion@cc.cu.
Attention to the population constitutes a priority for the PCC at all levels, for which the Central Committee’s Population Attention Office is responsible for daily and immediate attention to people through different channels, either by phone, mail email, letters by official mail or in person.
In this institution they receive the appropriate guidance or are processed with the body that cares for them, according to the approach.
Omar Manuel
Cuba
08.23.2022 – 10:46 p.m.
Greetings. Date August 23, 2022 We are living without the minimum guarantees that every person needs to enjoy an adequate standard of living to preserve health and well-being. The subhuman conditions of unbearable pestilence in our homes due to breakages in sanitary facilities are becoming more unbearable every day due to the plague: This smell contains harmful gases such as hydrogen sulfide (responsible for the smell of rotten eggs) and methane. Especially high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can be very bad and detrimental to health. These conditions have been reported for more than 15 days at all levels. We hope that you will take the interest of my plea and that of my neighbors. Sincerely, Lic. Omar M. Rodríguez Negro Calle 27 No. 24 Manatí, Las Tunas Tel. 31222772
Dania J Pique Padilla
Cuba
04.17.2022 – 4:12 p.m.
Hello, I live in Moron Calle Patria #20 / deaf and blind local from Avila, I need help. I have a granddaughter with TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS and Autism since she was 4 years old. diet because her illness is not in the diet they do not want to give it to her, my daughter does not have a pension as a caregiver and my granddaughter does not control the sphincter at night and they only give me a washing soap and a scented soap for minsin minsap only when I have to wash daily and why tell more. I’m just saying that here in Morón we live on bureaucratism, I don’t know who to turn to for an answer to my situation and they solve my problem. I hope your help
Esteban T. Ramirez Dominguez
Cuba
03.01.2022 – 5:52 p.m.
An alternative to channel concerns that gravitate in the complex web of bureaucracy and mistreatment.