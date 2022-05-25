New photo from the shooting of Fast X with Vin Diesel and Brie Larson

It will hit theaters next year. Fast Xthe tenth installment of the popular Fast & Furious saga, whose outcome will take place in its 11th film.

With filming just started, The new Fast & Furious movie was almost left without a director after the departure of Justin Lin (The Endgame, Star Trek: Beyond), which seems to have been due to “difficulties” the director had with Vin Diesel.

will finally be louis leterrier (Incompatibles 2, Counterintelligent Agent, Now You See Me, Transporter) whoever gets behind the scenes of Fast & Furious 10, whose budget will be more than double that of Fast & Furious 5.

In the absence of knowing more details about his plot, Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Bloodshot, xXx: Reactivated) has shared on social media a new photo from the shooting of Fast X in which it appears next to Brie Larson (The Marvels, Question of Justice, Kong: Skull Island), one of the new signings of the franchise. You can take a look at the photo below.

“There are some people you will meet in life… That will change you, it will change your family… it will change the world, FOREVER!” Vin Diesel commented on his Instagram post.

Apart from Vin Diesel, they will be back in Fast X Michelle Rodriguez (Crisis), Tyrese Gibson (Morbius), Ludacris (End of the Road), Jordan Brewster (sex therapy), Nathalie Emmanuel (The army of thieves), Charlize Theron (The old guard) and Sung Kang (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Among the new signings of the film we will have Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dune, Slumberland) playing the new villain of the film, who recently had to apologize after his controversial visit to the Sistine Chapel during the filming of Fast X.

The movie Fast X is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, here we remind you of all the action movies that will come throughout this 2022.