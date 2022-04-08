New photo of Paul Rudd in Ant-Man emerges

It’s clear that Marvel wants to bring the MCU to every medium possible. We are no longer just talking about movies, but about television series. Now, it has been revealed that a couple of stars from this cinematic universe will appear on a special Disney cruise. Thus, A new photo of Paul Rudd in his Ant-Man suit has been shared.

During this cruise, known as Disney Wish, there will be several themed events, but the one that attracts the most attention is Avengers: Quantum Encounter, which will feature the participation of Paul Rudd, playing Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly, in the role of Wasp, Brie Larson, as Captain Marvel, and Anthony Mackie, responsible for the new Captain America. Thus, Chris Waitt, director of this experience, shared a photo to celebrate Rudd’s birthdayThis is what he commented:

“Happy birthday to Mr. Paul Rudd, whom I had the pleasure of directing in the upcoming Quantum Encounter for Marvel.”

For its part, this is the description of Avengers: Quantum Encounter:

“The show will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they introduce the world’s most powerful superhero technologies, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech. But when Ultron shows up with an army of robot sentinels eager to take control of this world-changing technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the plucky Disney Wish diners for backup.”

Although we will see several stars of the MCU, this will not be a show that is canon to this universe, so you don’t have to worry about this aspect. Disney Wish will sail her maiden voyage, a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, on June 9, 2022, with reservations opening to the general public on May 27, 2021.

On related topics, a new photo of Paul Rudd emerges in Ant Man 3. Similarly, new Thor and Jane designs have been leaked in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Editor’s note:

This special event sounds pretty interesting. As a one-off show, attendees will have the opportunity to witness an event that will make any MCU fan envious. It will be interesting to see if this content eventually reaches the general public or not.

Via: comic book