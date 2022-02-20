New Photo Shows 6 Spider-Men in No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave us the long-awaited Spider-Verse live action that all of us wanted to see. the moment that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared on screen certainly broke the internet, but if three spider men weren’t enough for you, then you should take a look at this new photo with six versions of the arachnid.

It happens that a photograph began to circulate on social networks where we can see the three previously mentioned actors along with their respective action doubles. if you thought that Holland, Maguire and Garfield they did all their action scenes on their own, so you were very wrong.

Interestingly, some of these actors were responsible for leaking the Spider-Verse ahead of time, by mentioning that they were working together on another “project”. Of course, this sparked speculation amongst the community and wave after wave of leaks followed. In the end, it was difficult not to spoil, but those who arrived totally blank sure got a couple of surprises.

After a while, the people who worked on the project began to release official material from it, such as the official design of the costume of Maguire for this new feature film.

Publisher’s note: Now it’s time to see all the cameos that will be present in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As with No Way Home, people have already begun to theorize as if there were no tomorrow and in the end we will have to see which theories turned out to be true and which ones were totally crazy.

Via: Twitter