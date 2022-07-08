New photos from the shooting of ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie becomes Barbie: the first images of the shoot

After the first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken came to light a few days ago, here comes the second preview of what promises to be one of the most talked about films of the summer of 2023. The actors, protagonists of the film that director Greta Gerwig is shooting about the most famous doll couple in the world, have been photographed in Venice Beachon one of the most iconic beaches in Los Angeles, wearing two colorful matching outfits that make them skater Barbie and Ken. The summer energy of the images, the complicity of the actors and the eighties spirit of the saturated and fluorine tones of their outfits – visors and knee pads included – have not taken long to make them go viral.

After the official photographs published by Warner Bros, the first images of the shooting were leaked in which you could see Margot Robbie dressed in pink from head to toe wearing bell-bottom pants, a tank top, and a stylish hat cowboy on her long blonde hair. Gosling also appeared next to him maintaining the ‘Wild West cowboy’ aesthetic in a look black and white a little more discreet. Now the interpretive couple demonstrates again that coordinated styles will be a constant in Barbie and that the wardrobe promises to be one of the most impressive, commented and viral aspects of the feature film.

The feminist vision of Greta Gerwig, who has achieved Oscar nominations for Ladybird Y little women, promise to make Barbie a tape away from the most sexualized vision of the controversial Mattel doll, criticized for not being a reflection of the reality of female bodies and a reference far removed from diversity. Before Margot Robbie was confirmed as the actress chosen to bring the toy to life, names like Amy Schumer or Anne Hathaway were also part of the pools. The Australian interpreter has revealed in several interviews the most empowering facet of the doll: “In the 60s, the Barbie brand gave girls strength to imagine themselves in important roles, from princess to president.”

A feminist approach that can also be sensed in the brief synopsis available so far: “Barbie is the story of a doll who lives in ‘Barbieland,’ but gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and goes on an adventure in the real world.” In this story, Robbie and Gosling will be joined by names like Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera or Hari Nef and, everything indicates that in this list of interpreters there will be several in charge of giving life to “other Barbie and other Ken”, so the story seems to move away from the traditional narrative canons. If so, we can’t wait to see what looks the wardrobe team has in store for the rest of the cast.

