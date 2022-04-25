New photos of Freddy Rincón appear before the crash; he partyed with ‘Tigre’ Castillo

The Attorney General’s Office delivered last week the full report on the case of Freddy Rincón and assured that the former player was the one who was driving the truck in which he had an accident in the San Fernando neighborhood of Cali.

“The vehicle in which Freddy Rincón was transported was driven by him. This conclusion was supported in the forensic reports of Legal Medicine, technical studies and corroborated the information with the witnesses who were inside the vehicle “specified the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa in recent days.

Given these statements, the family of the popular Coloso de Buenaventura has repeatedly stated that he was not driving the vehicle. Likewise, new details have been known in recent days regarding what happened before the incident.

Diego Saviola, a renowned journalist from Cali and close to the former soccer player’s family, recently stated that Rincón was with several friends at the El Bronx nightclub after leaving Harold Saa’s house, where he spent the entire afternoon.

The communicator also revealed the names of the people who would have accompanied him that day in the vehicle and pointed out that he was driving, corroborating the hypothesis of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Freddy left Harold Saa’s house and went to the Bronx, where he often went. Freddy was with Manuela, Diana, Nubia, a Chocoana woman who hung out with him a lot, and José, a close friend. Those are the four people who were in the car,” the commentator said.

This weekend, in the same way, some images of the former Real Madrid midfielder were known in the aforementioned nightclub before the fatal accident, which occurred on Monday, April 11 at 4:30 a.m.

On the postcards, which were initially shared by RCN news and they became viral on social networks, you can see the Coloso de Buenaventura with several people, including Jairo el ‘Tigre’ Castillo:

“They left at dawn and stopped at a bakery for Freddy to eat something. Diana Cortés was in the front, while Manuela, Nubia and José were in the rear. This means that it is confirmed that Freddy was driving.”Saviola emphasized.

One of the paramedics who came to attend the emergency broke the silence last week and revealed the serious conditions in which they found the former Colombian national team player.

Although he did not provide further technical details, the health professional pointed out that the Valle del Cauca was located in the main seat of the vehicle, as prosecutor Barbosa explained.

“At that moment, when we arrived, the door was already open. At the driver’s door where he was, there was a girl next to him. Only activated airbags from the sides, the laterals”he initially stated.

Then he concluded: “It was very large and very heavy, and since it was accommodated it was not likely that it would have been moved. He had several complications, such as closed chest trauma and head trauma, while the woman was silent and did not come to herself.

It should be remembered that the former national team midfielder had a delicate cranioencephalic history due to another traffic accident he suffered in 2013 in Valle del Cauca.