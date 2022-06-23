New photos of Margot Robbie dressed in her Barbie look go viral

The new Warner Bros. production, “Barbie”, is one of the most anticipated films of the year thanks to the expectation caused by the performances of Ryan Gosling Y margot robbie. And it is precisely the protagonist who recently generated a stir thanks to the new images that emerged of her characterized as the famous Mattel doll.

It was through Twitter where some photographs of the Australian actress were released on the film set of the long-awaited production.

On the portals, Margot Robbie can be seen wearing a tight pink ensemble with flared pants full of stars in a total 80s look. Furthermore, her characteristic blonde hair fluttered in the wind and framed her features along with her understated makeup.

This new look at Margot dressed as ‘Barbie’ comes just a week after the producer Warner Bros. revealed the first images of Ryan Gosling in his role as ‘Ken’the well-known love interest of the popular doll.

The postcard shows the Canadian surrounded by a completely pink environment while wearing jean pants and a vest that exposed his marked abdomen. For users, her platinum blonde hair and blue-eyed gaze did not go unnoticed.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Warner Bros. movie “Barbie.” | Photo: Jaap Buitendijk

The film that will bring the story of the world’s most famous doll to the big screen is directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

