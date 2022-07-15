New photos revealed on the set of ‘Barbie’

The anticipation for the next film continues to rise. ‘Barbie’, a live action adaptation of the popular Mattel doll storydirected by Greta Gerwig, known for her version of ‘Little Women’.

And it is that more photographs of the recordings came out in which you see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the roles of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Ken’.

In the images, they are both seen in cowboy outfits on a set in Brentwood, California.

Likewise, the paparazzi obtained photos of America Ferrera in the company of Robbie while skating, so fans have already developed the theory that she could play Teresa, the protagonist’s Hispanic friend.

Finally, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Ken’ were also caught skating on the beaches of Venice, a very popular district in Los Angeles, while wearing suits in neon colors very much in the style of the 80s.

These first glimpses of the cast excited a large part of the viewers, but there are those who still doubt if making an adaptation of said story is a good idea. Moreover, they question whether the choice of the cast was appropriate.

The above, because according to them they look “too old” for the roles they play.

