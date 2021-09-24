new photos with Knox, the smallest of his guardian angels

With Knox Leon (12 years old), Vivienne’s twin, she went to Target. Angelina Jolie (45), Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, leaves her Los Feliz mansion every weekend now and goes shopping. Every weekend, a different child. Now it’s Knox’s turn, hair on his feet and a t-shirt to push the cart. And “protect” mom Angie …

Angelina Jolie has three knights in the family. Three guardian angels. Just see how she looks at them and they look at her. Or read (her) statements… Her guardian angels are named Maddox, Pax and Leon. Surname Jolie-Pitt.

They are the three sons she raised with Brad Pitt, her life partner since 2004 and husband exactly ten years later. Until September 2016, when she chased him away. Since then, we know, their “battle” has been for custody of the children …

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: in the middle, the children

Nobody talks about “sides”. Who’s with whom. We know that Shiloh (14) is very close to dad. That there is a special bond between Zahara (16) and mom. That the twins and Shiloh spent some time with Brad Pitt at Christmas. But only them. That Maddox (19), for the parent, is the most difficult to win back. He and Pax (18), the eldest: very close to each other.

Interviewed, it was she who told the reason for the break with the man who had conquered her on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. “I separated for the welfare of my family, my children. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on the health of my children, I take care of them.

Some have taken advantage of my silence and children read lies about themselves, written by the media. But I tell them every day that they know what the truth is, the only one that matters. They are really six brave and very strong guys “…

Knox Leon, the most “paid” baby in history

Knox Leon, with mom pictured above, is the last. The youngest, born in Nice, France on July 12, 2008. Twin of Vivienne. When they were born, the first photos were sold to two American magazines for 14 million dollars, all donated to charity. Even now, they are in the Guinness Book of Records as the most “paid” babies in history …

Knox was the name of Brad Pitt’s adored grandfather. Leon, on the other hand, comes from his mother’s family: from Angelina’s great-grandfather, in detail. Like the brothers he studied around the world. The parents had organized themselves to work alternately: the family followed which of the two was making a film, and the other took care of taking them to school.

Knox apparently loves math. He speaks French, the language of the state where he was born. Besides, he likes skateboarding and takes self-defense lessons. Mostly, he would love to fly planes: he’s already taking driving lessons.

If his sister Vivienne played the little girl of next to her mother Maleficent, he voiced Kuku in Kung Fu Panda 3.

Maddox, mom’s love

Knox has two older brothers. Maddox and Pax, both adopted and very close to each other. The first, who returned from the University of Seoul where he was studying when the pandemic broke out, was born in Cambodia on August 5, 2001. He entered the life of Angelina before Brad Pitt.

It was turning tomb Raider and she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton when she caught his eye in an orphanage. It was love at first sight: on March 10, 2002, adoption arrived. Two years later, she held him in her arms at the Venice Film Festival. In a famous photo, they play in the Latvian of some ultra-luxury hotel, around the world. Even then he was his knight and defender …

Maddox is very attached to his mother, who wanted to be by his side the day he first entered the Korean University of Yonsei, where he studies Biochemistry. He seemed a bit awkward among his teammates. She had a proud and tender look at the same time.

It is said that the ultimate reason for the Brangelina split was an altercation between father and son: Brad, perhaps drunk, would have raised his hands against the boy ..

Pax, or clear skies

And then there is Pax, the Vietnamese child adopted by the two stars in 2006. When they saw him for the first time, he was three years old and had a very short but already difficult life behind him. His biological mother, a drug addict, had abandoned him and he had grown up in an orphanage, in the town of Thuy Bieu.

Pax, in Vietnamese, means “clear skies”. Those that the couple wanted to give to that beautiful abandoned child …

Until September 2016 they had made it …

